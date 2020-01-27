Amazon planning delivery center on Milwaukee Street in Madison

Last week, it was announced that a $105 million Amazon fulfillment center under construction in Beloit will create 500 jobs and be completed in time for the 2020 holiday season. Ground for the 1.3 million-square-foot building in Gateway Business Park was broken in late 2019. Employees there will earn a minimum wage of $15 per hour and work alongside Amazon robotics to pick, pack and ship items to customers.

In 2015, Amazon opened in Kenosha a $250 million, 1.5 million-square-foot distribution and fulfillment center and has proposed a $200 million, 2.6 million-square-foot Amazon distribution center on 75 acres in Oak Creek that could create up to 1,500 jobs.

The Madison project was scheduled to go before the city's plan commission on Monday night but because Amazon's use of the property is allowed under existing zoning, the city only needs to approve changes to the parking and storm water management. The demolition of the building had been approved in 2018 due to warnings from the city about safety but at that time there was no planned use for what would become of the vacant land.

"Unfortunately, because the demolition was previously approved there was little public notice given about this item," Ald. Foster Grant, who represents the area, wrote on his blog Monday.