Alliant to build 400 megawatts of solar in Iowa, retire Lansing coal plant

But the company has not said when it will close its two largest coal plants, the jointly owned 1,100-megawatt Columbia Energy Center near Portage and a 725-megawatt plant in Ottumwa, Iowa. Alliant also owns shares in three other Iowa coal plants operated by MidAmerican Energy.

A call for more

The Sierra Club praised the decision, which the environmental group said follows a groundbreaking planning process it helped negotiate as part of a 2019 rate case in Iowa, but the group’s Elizabeth Katt Reinders renewed calls for Alliant to close the Columbia plant, which it argues is costing ratepayers money.

“We appreciate Alliant’s plans to focus now on ensuring a fair transition for the Lansing workforce, and urge the company to include plans for the surrounding community and the remediation of coal ash waste on site,” Katt Reinders said. “With the economic case for moving beyond coal now indisputably lined up with the climate case, Sierra Club calls on all utilities to face the reality of what the next decade will bring and publicly plan accordingly.”