Alliant proposes $900M solar buy; 6 farms would power 175,000 homes

Alliant Energy has announced plans to purchase about $900 million worth of new solar power plants in Wisconsin.

The six projects totaling 675 megawatts of capacity -- enough to power about 175,000 typical Wisconsin homes for a year -- are the first phase in the Madison-based utility’s plans to add up to 1,000 megawatts of solar by 2024.

The acquisition would make Alliant the largest solar operator in Wisconsin.

Alliant plans to file applications Wednesday with the Public Service Commission for permission to purchase the solar projects, which range in size from 50 to 200 megawatts and are under development in Grant, Jefferson, Richland, Rock, Sheboygan and Wood counties.

All six projects are being built by four private developers. Five are in the permitting pipeline; Alliant and Ranger Power announced plans Tuesday to seek a conditional use permit later this year for the sixth, a 75-megawatt project in the town of Jefferson.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

The company notes the solar plants will provide rental income for landowners and generate about $80 million over 30 years in local tax revenue while avoiding costs for ratepayers.