Alliant projects 5% reduction in sales, no lost profit from COVID-19 pandemic

Alliant Energy says the COVID-19 pandemic will likely cause a 5% decline in sales but should not affect shareholder profits this year.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Alliant announced first quarter profits of 70 cents per share Friday, up from 53 cents in the same period last year.

The Madison-based company attributed gains to growing ratepayer-backed investments by its Wisconsin and Iowa utilities, offset by lower sales attributed to mild weather. Alliant said quarterly earnings were not significantly affected by COVID-19.

Looking forward, Alliant expects the health crisis to result in lower commercial and industrial sales, offset by an increase in residential sales, as well as pandemic-related expenses such as protective equipment for employees and unpaid bills.

CEO John Larsen said Alliant will file applications by the end of June to build about ⅔ of 1,000 megawatts of new solar generation in Wisconsin planned for the next four years.

The company maintained its earning guidance of $2.34 to $2.48 per share, based in part on sales gradually recovering through the end of the year.

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.