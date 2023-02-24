Alliant Energy on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings that were up from a year earlier, but below analysts’ expectations.

The Madison-based utility company said it had net income of $108 million, or $0.43 per share, on revenue of $1.06 billion. Adjusted for non-recurring costs, earnings were $0.46 per share.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters, RTTNews reported, adding that analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

In the fourth quarter of 2021, Alliant reported earnings of $95 million, or $0.35 per share, on revenue of $927 million.

For 2022, Alliant reported profit of $686 million, or $2.73 per share, on revenue of $4.21 billion.

For 2021, Alliant reported profit of $674 million, or $2.63 per share, on revenue of $3.67 billion.

“In 2022, we delivered another strong year of financial results, demonstrated by our sixth consecutive year of 6% or more EPS growth and the 20th consecutive year of dividend growth,” John Larsen, Alliant Energy chair, president and CEO, said in a statement. “Looking forward to 2023, we are excited to continue executing our Clean Energy Blueprint across Iowa and Wisconsin and delivering the safe, reliable and affordable energy our customers and communities count on.”