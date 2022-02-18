Alliant Energy reports Q4 earnings just under analysts' expectations

Madison-based Alliant Energy Corp. on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings up over a year earlier, but just under analysts' expectations.

The utility company reported earnings of $95 million, or 35 cents per share, up from $64 million, or 26 cents per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 36 cents per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters, Nasdaq reported.

Alliant's fourth-quarter revenue rose to $927 million compared to $817 million a year earlier.

For the year, the company reported profit of $674 million, or $2.63 per share, on revenue of $3.67 billion.