Alliant Energy reports Q4 earnings just under analysts' expectations

Plant Manager Paul Gregor, left, and project manager Bob Newell inspect blades on a steam turbine at the West Riverside Energy Center. Exhaust gases from twin combustion turbines heats steam to drive a third generator, making the plant more efficient.
Plant Manager Paul Gregor describes the combined cycle process used to create electricity from natural gas at Alliant Energy's new West Riverside Energy Center in Beloit. Unlike a traditional coal-fired generator, the plant can ramp up or down in a matter of hours.
Exhaust gases from twin combustion turbines is used to create steam that powers a third generator at the West Riverside Energy Center. The combined cycle design captures more than 47% of the energy released when natural gas is burned.
Photos: The view inside Alliant Energy's West Riverside power plant
West Riverside
Atlantic Plant Maintenance millwrights repair the steam turbine at Alliant Energy's West Riverside Energy Center in Beloit.
West Riverside
West Riverside Energy Center
Blades on the General Electric steam turbine at the West Riverside Energy Center are exposed while millwrights work to fix design flaws.
An Atlantic Plant Maintenance millwright repairs the steam turbine at West Riverside Energy Center in Beloit.
West Riverside Energy Center
Atlantic Plant Maintenance millwright Logan Ashby cleans the steam turbine at the West Riverside Energy Center in Beloit. The turbine is being repaired to fix design flaws covered by warranty.
West Riverside Energy Center
Wrenches hang in a shipping container that serves as a toolbox for millwrights working on the steam turbine at West Riverside Energy Center in Beloit.
Exhaust stacks at the West Riverside Energy Center in Beloit were painted in red and white stripe in an homage to the former Rock River plant.
A 4.4-megawatt solar field produces a portion of the electricity needed to run the West Riverside Energy Center, a 725-megawatt natural gas-powered plant in Beloit.
West Riverside Energy Center
The West Riverside Energy Center in Beloit began producing electricity in May 2020. The 725-megawatt plant burns natural gas to power three generators.
Tim Robertson, former operations manager for Alliant Energy's Riverside and West Riverside natural gas operations, is pictured in a 2-megawatt solar farm that supplies auxiliary power for the Riverside plant.