Alliant Energy reports Q3 results below a year ago

Alliant Energy Corp. on Monday reported third-quarter profit below the same period a year ago.
The Madison-based electric and gas utility company said it had profit of $227 million, or 90 cents per share, on revenue of $1.14 billion. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 93 cents per share.
In third quarter a year ago, Alliant posted earnings of $259 million, or $1.02 per share, on revenue of $1.02 billion.
Alliant said it expects full-year earnings to be $2.76 to $2.83 per share.
“Our purpose-driven strategy continues to deliver solid financial results, and our industry-leading renewable execution has seen an additional 100 megawatts of solar generation placed into service,” John Larsen, Alliant Energy Chair, President and CEO, said in a statement. “Our raised and narrowed 2022 earnings guidance, announced 2023 earnings range and 6% common stock dividend target reinforce the strong performance and predicable long-term growth of our company.”
People are also reading…
Environmental reporter Chris Hubbuch's favorite stories of 2021
Stories are a bit like children when it comes to picking favorites. But then who has room in their wallet for pictures of 278 kids? So here are five that kind of stand out in my mind. I hope you enjoyed reading them as much as I did writing them.
The proposed 2,400-acre Koshkonong solar farm highlights the tensions as Wisconsin utilities seek to replace coal-fired power with clean energy.
One of the best perks of my job is getting paid to learn and talk with interesting people. Case in point: these UW-Platteville geographers.
My attempt to explain a complicated problem in the face of rampant misinformation after winter storm Uri.
Hat tip to my father in law for spotting this fantastic snow castle!
Turns out these wily critters are in just about every neighborhood -- even Downtown Madison.