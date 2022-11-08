 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Alliant Energy reports Q3 results below a year ago

Riverside Energy

The Rock River solar farm in Beloit provides energy for the utility's customers. Alliant Energy is constructing a second natural gas plant visible at upper left.

[Editor's note: This caption has been updated to note that the solar farm provides electricity for Alliant Energy customers, not to the company's Riverside natural gas plant.]

 PHIL BRINKMAN, STATE JOURNAL

Alliant Energy Corp. on Monday reported third-quarter profit below the same period a year ago.

The Madison-based electric and gas utility company said it had profit of $227 million, or 90 cents per share, on revenue of $1.14 billion. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 93 cents per share.

The $670 million plant in Beloit is Wisconsin's newest gas-fired power plant and second largest.

In third quarter a year ago, Alliant posted earnings of $259 million, or $1.02 per share, on revenue of $1.02 billion.

Alliant said it expects full-year earnings to be $2.76 to $2.83 per share.

“Our purpose-driven strategy continues to deliver solid financial results, and our industry-leading renewable execution has seen an additional 100 megawatts of solar generation placed into service,” John Larsen, Alliant Energy Chair, President and CEO, said in a statement. “Our raised and narrowed 2022 earnings guidance, announced 2023 earnings range and 6% common stock dividend target reinforce the strong performance and predicable long-term growth of our company.”

