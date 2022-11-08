Alliant Energy reports Q3 results below a year ago

Alliant Energy Corp. on Monday reported third-quarter profit below the same period a year ago.

The Madison-based electric and gas utility company said it had profit of $227 million, or 90 cents per share, on revenue of $1.14 billion. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 93 cents per share.

In third quarter a year ago, Alliant posted earnings of $259 million, or $1.02 per share, on revenue of $1.02 billion.

Alliant said it expects full-year earnings to be $2.76 to $2.83 per share.

“Our purpose-driven strategy continues to deliver solid financial results, and our industry-leading renewable execution has seen an additional 100 megawatts of solar generation placed into service,” John Larsen, Alliant Energy Chair, President and CEO, said in a statement. “Our raised and narrowed 2022 earnings guidance, announced 2023 earnings range and 6% common stock dividend target reinforce the strong performance and predicable long-term growth of our company.”