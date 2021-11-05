 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Alliant Energy reports Q3 earnings up from a year ago

Alliant Energy reports Q3 earnings up from a year ago

Alliant Energy Beloit 02-05162019091919

Tim Robertson, former operations manager for Alliant Energy's Riverside and West Riverside natural gas operations, is pictured in a 2-megawatt solar farm that supplies auxiliary power for the Riverside plant.

 JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL

Alliant Energy Corp. on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $259 million.

On a per-share basis, the Madison-based company said it had profit of $1.02 vs 98 cents a share a year ago.

Jun.24 -- In the latest episode of "Bloomberg Green," we look at how carbon offset projects may not be what they seem, and crimes against the planet are being redefined.

The electric and gas utility parent company posted revenue of $1.02 billion in the period.

Alliant Energy expects full-year earnings to be $2.61 to $2.67 per share.

“We are excited to deliver another quarter of consistent results, including several highlights such as being recognized for the third year in a row as a Top Utility in Economic Development by Site Selection magazine,” John Larsen, Alliant Energy Chair, President and CEO, said in a statement. “We narrowed and raised our 2021 earnings guidance to a range of $2.61-$2.67 per share. I am also pleased to share that our Board of Directors has approved a 6% increase in our annual common stock dividend target, raising it to $1.71 per share for 2022.”

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Peloton Shares Plunge on Reduced Forecast

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Ford 'can't wait' to watch House of Gucci

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics