Alliant Energy reports Q3 earnings up from a year ago

“We are excited to deliver another quarter of consistent results, including several highlights such as being recognized for the third year in a row as a Top Utility in Economic Development by Site Selection magazine,” John Larsen, Alliant Energy Chair, President and CEO, said in a statement. “We narrowed and raised our 2021 earnings guidance to a range of $2.61-$2.67 per share. I am also pleased to share that our Board of Directors has approved a 6% increase in our annual common stock dividend target, raising it to $1.71 per share for 2022.”