Alliant Energy reports higher Q2 earnings compared to a year ago

Alliant Energy Corp. on Thursday reported second-quarter results that were up compared to the same period a year ago.

The Madison-based electric and gas utility parent company reported earnings of $159 million, or 63 cents per share, on revenue of $943 million in the second quarter, compared to earnings of $144 million, or 57 cents per share, on revenue of $817 million in the same period a year ago.

Alliant said it expects full-year earnings to be $2.67 to $2.81 per share.

“For the second year in a row, we are tracking toward the upper half of our 2022 earnings guidance fueled by our strong first-half results,” John Larsen, Alliant chair, president and CEO, said in a statement. “And we are excited to be putting the first project of our 1,100 megawatts of announced Wisconsin solar into service in the coming weeks, an important milestone as we advance our Clean Energy Blueprint.”