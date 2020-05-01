Alliant Energy proposes rate freeze; utility to seek recovery after pandemic

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Alliant Energy is proposing to freeze electricity and natural gas rates for another year.

The Madison-based utility, which serves about 471,500 electricity customers in Wisconsin, has asked regulators to approve a plan that would allow Alliant to use fuel and tax savings and what amounts a loan to customers to cover costs associated with two major investments.

“While the pandemic continues to create uncertainty, we are doing all we can to keep supporting our customers and the communities we serve,” David de Leon, president of Alliant’s Wisconsin subsidiary, said in a written statement. “Our filing today is a continuation of our ongoing efforts to maintain among the lowest rates in Wisconsin, while also safely delivering the services our customers depend on. Keeping rates steady is the sensible approach, and the right thing to do.”

Alliant had been scheduled to file a request this month for 2021 and 2022 rates. If approved by the Public Service Commission, Friday’s proposal would delay that rate case until next year.