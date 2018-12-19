Madison-based Alliant Energy is moving its publicly-traded stock from the New York Stock Exchange to Nasdaq later this month.
In a news release issued Tuesday Alliant CEO Patricia Kampling said, “Our partnership with Nasdaq will enable us to leverage their technology platform, target new investors and continue to provide excellent service to our shareowners.”
Shares will be removed from the NYSE at the close of business Dec. 28 and will begin trading on the Nasdaq exchange at the opening of trading on Dec. 31.
The stock will continue to trade under the symbol “LNT.”
Two other Wisconsin utilities, Madison Gas & Electric and Xcel Energy, also trade on the Nasdaq.
Alliant shares fell 0.6 percent Tuesday to $43.90.