Alliant customers to get one-year rate freeze; deal increases utility revenues, could lead to future hike

Commissioners voted unanimously to accept the proposal and agreed that state law does not require a public hearing if rates are not affected.

“The statute is there to protect customers … when they’re going to be impacted,” said PSC Chairwoman Rebecca Valcq. “At the end of the day there’s no impact to customers, even though the revenue requirement will change.”

Under the deal, Alliant will retain fuel and tax savings that would normally be returned to customers to provide about $32 million in additional revenue for its investment in the 150-megawatt Kosuth Wind Farm, which is expected to begin operation this fall.

Alliant would use another $7 million in savings from the 2017 federal tax reform and create a “regulatory asset” to cover about $15 million in revenue related to the company’s expansion of natural gas service in western Wisconsin. The company will be able to recover the $8 million difference, with interest, in future rates.

“These accounting innovations may have helped (Alliant) offer what it claims to be a rate stabilization proposal,” the Sierra Club argued. “(B)ut in their totality they obscure what is effectively a proposal by (Alliant) to raise its revenue requirement by tens of million of dollars in 2021.”