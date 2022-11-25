All-electric Green Cab of Madison ceases operations

Green Cab of Madison, part of a transportation start-up hailed by state and local officials for its electric vehicles, has ceased operations.

No one was answering calls to the company on Friday and attempts to schedule a ride online resulted in a message saying no rides were available. No one answered the door at the company's headquarters on Cottage Grove Road and Christine Hamilton, a former senior logistics coordinator with an affiliated company, said Green Cab's last day in business was Wednesday.

There was similarly no response to calls to VanGo, which provided rides to the elderly and disabled with wheelchair-accessible gas-powered vans and along with Green Cab was a subsidiary of Zerology, a transit company launched in 2019 by Madison serial entrepreneur Shree Kalluri.

Hamilton — who worked for the ride-hailing app used with Green Cab, Mobile22 — said Green Cab gave up its taxicab license in March to concentrate on providing rides to medical appointments, known as non-emergency medical transportation, as well as scheduled rides for business accounts.

She attributed the company's closure to problems with management and the software it was relying on administer operations.

"All the employees did everything they could," she said. "This is on ownership."

Kalluri, who also headed Mobile22, declined to comment when reached by phone Friday afternoon.

Hamilton said some 50 employees were notified Nov. 11 of the company's shutdown. An email from a VanGo official that she shared with the Wisconsin State Journal said the company had been "struggling to find more drivers so that we can build up business" and that it was "spending more money on gas and other things to keep open then we are bringing in."

Green Cab was started in 2010 as the first Madison taxicab company with a fleet made up entirely of hybrid cars. It partnered with Zerology in 2019, when the companies announced they would go all-electric. Their sleek, white and green Teslas started to appear on Madison streets shortly thereafter. The move was hailed by people including Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes as a way to reduce carbon emissions.

In 2020, another company headed up by Kalluri called Mobility Transformation Inc. purchased Green Cab and then the longtime Madison ride-sharing taxi company Badger Cab, whose fleet had been converted to run on propane in the 1980s. Green Cab then began offering rides in all-electric Chevy Bolts as a lower-cost option to the Teslas.

Green Cab's closure leaves just two Dane County-based taxicab services, Madison Taxi and Union Cab. The latter had a message on its phone system Friday that said because it was one of only two such companies left, wait times for a cab could be long.

Hamilton said Green Cab had been busy providing rides to medical appointments and worried Madison's remaining cab and other transit providers wouldn't be able to absorb Green Cab's often medically fragile customers.

"It's impossible because they just don't have the fleet," she said. "I'm specifically terrified for dialysis customers."

The cab industry nationwide has struggled to adjust to so-called transportation network companies Uber and Lyft, which rely on freelancers to provide rides using their own vehicles.

Dane County in 2020 named Zerology one of 23 local "climate champions" as part of a program launched that year to "recognize the progress local entities are making to address climate change."