'All bodies welcome': Female-owned Wayward Tattoo puts focus on inclusivity

"Right away we made that a top priority in all the other shops we worked at -- clients always come first," Warhus said. "So walking in here, we already knew that we were going to have our loyal fans with us."

The shop also puts a focus on inclusivity of all people from all backgrounds, including a statement on the website saying “All bodies welcome.”

Joyner said this focus came simply from wanting to “treat everyone like humans.”

Some new clients have told the owners that when visiting other shops, they didn’t feel as welcomed or as understood as they wanted. Grosz said some of her clients have told her other tattoo artists didn’t listen to what the client wanted and tried to push different ideas.

Some clients also come in with more sensitive requests, such as scar cover-ups or memorial tattoos.

"We're not going to make judgement calls on where you want to put it or what you want to get," Warhus said. "We just want you to have a good tattoo."