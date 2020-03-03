Jamie Van Hoof and Joe Gruber came from the village of Oregon, just south of Madison.

Sarah Stewart hails from the United Kingdom while Malory Lane brought a delegation from Japan.

The international flavor of the World Championship Cheese Contest goes far beyond the record 3,667 entries of cheddar, feta, aged Gouda and other cheeses from 36 states and 26 countries that filled the first floor exhibition hall Tuesday for the opening of the three-day contest.

Alice in Dairyland, Abigail Martin, even made an appearance and learned how to cut a 200 pound wheel of Swiss with a wire cutter, one day after earning her Wisconsin cheesemaking license.

"I was a little nervous. They said you had to get it nice and straight so I felt like the pressure was kind of on," said Martin, 23, who majored in dairy science at UW-Madison and learned to make cheese at the university's Babcock Dairy. "It's really exciting that the whole world is able to come to Wisconsin right here in Madison in the heart of our state and celebrate cheese."

This marks the 11th time Madison has hosted the World Championship, which since its founding in 1957 to 1998 had been held on a loading dock at a Green Bay butter factory. When the contest, considered the largest technical cheese, butter and yogurt competition in the world, came to Madison in 2000, the biennial event had just 1,000 entries in 27 categories. Entries over the past 20 years have more than tripled and the number of categories has ballooned to 132 as the artisan cheese industry has exploded globally.

Judging to find the best cheese in each category began Tuesday morning and will conclude Wednesday. On Thursday morning, the first place entries will be whittled down to 20 with the top three announced at a sold out ticketed gala Thursday night. To the winners it brings prestige and enhanced marketing ability but a U.S. cheese company has won the top prize only four times since 1982 when Julie Hook in Mineral Point win with a Colby when there were just 482 entries. The most recent was in 2016 by Emmi Roth USA of Fitchburg which made a Grand Cru Surchoix Alpine-style cheese in Monroe.

In 2018, a hard sheep's milk cheese called Esquirrou, made in France at Mauleon Fromagerie took top honors but Wisconsin placed five cheeses among the 20 finalists. And while Wisconsin failed to get cheese in the top three, it dominated the competition with first-place finishes in 46 of the 121 categories, 46 second-place finishes and 37 third places.

"We have programs in place that aren't available in other states," said Jeff Miller, the contest's chief judge and a fourth generation Swiss cheese maker from Green County. "The quality of the cheese has improved because the milk quality has improved. If you have poor-quality milk you're going to have poor-quality cheese. But beyond that we better understand the science of cheesemaking."

One region of the world that's trying to grow its cheese industry is Japan. There are about 300 cheese factories in Japan with 28 entries from Japan in this year's World Championship. The last time Japan had entries in the event was 2010. This year's entries include Raclette, Mont D'or, Gouda and Fujiyama, which can be made with either cow or goat's milk and is shaped like a mini-volocano that looks like Mount Fuji.

"I think it's really fascinating that Japanese cheesemakers are trying to express something from Japan," said Lane, who owns a company that exports cheese"Europe has traditions and the traditions can be strict and protective. So what's great in Japan, and you see it in the U.S. as well, is that they have a lot of freedom to be creative."

Lane's seven-person delegation included an author, dairy science specialists and communications experts from Japan but five others, including three cheesemakers, had to cancel their trip due to coronavirus concerns. Lane, who grew up in South Carolina and Switzerland, lives in Amsterdam and works in Japan, uses her business to not only export cheese but provide education and tours. Her group this week will spend some of their time learning the retail end of cheese in the U.S. by visiting a Walmart, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, a Carr Valley Cheese store and Fromagination, a cheese shop a few blocks away from Monona Terrace. They also plan to visit Upland's Cheese in Dodgeville and Roelli Cheese in Darlington, among others.

"They just want to learn more about cheese in general," Lane said of her delegates.

Stewart was among those making her first appearance at the contest but was serving as a judge where she teamed up with Dominique Delugeau of Saputo Cheese in Milwaukee to rank blue veined cheese with extra molding.

"We're looking for a good looking rind, a good balance of flavor, nice salt but not too much bitterness," said Stewart who works as a cheese buyer. "The category will be quite variable in terms of different styles."

For Van Hoof and Gruber, they, too, were at their first judging event. They attended the gala in 2018 where they filled up on samples but failed to score tickets for this year's event. They came to Monona Terrace on Tuesday with reusable shopping bags hoping to buy some of the entries only to learn that they were not for sale.

"We came prepared just in case," said Van Hoof, 68. "We're big cheese hounds."

