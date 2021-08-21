Ale Asylum for sale, with its brewery and restaurant closing at the end of October

“The right entity could come in and use it as more of a turn-key operation, because obviously we have a full-scale production facility that has been cranking out beers at this location since the fall of 2012,” he said.

Dilba and Coffey met while working at what was then Angelic Brewing Co. in Downtown Madison. Coffey was the brewmaster, and Dilba wanted to put his marketing skills to use.

In 2005, they created the Ale Asylum brand, and eventually ran out of room at their brewing facility at the corner of Stoughton Road and Kinsman Boulevard. The newer building is more than four times the size of the old one.

The pandemic has reduced the number of employees from 35 to about 25, Dilba said.

On March 20, 2020, Ale Asylum began making a beer that it would release three weeks later. It succinctly summed up what a lot of people were feeling: FVCK COVID.

It’s available as a Czech pilsner and a 2.0 New England pale ale and the name would be prescient.