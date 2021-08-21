Ale Asylum for sale, with its brewery and restaurant closing at the end of October

Ale Asylum, a pioneer in the local craft beer scene that has since grown to be Madison’s largest brewery, is for sale, and its 45,000-square-foot brewery, restaurant and brewpub near the Dane County Regional Airport will close at the end of October, company co-founder Otto Dilba said.
“There are a variety of scenarios that could play out,” Dilba said. “One of them would be that somebody is interested in the facility because the facility is in pristine condition. It’s relatively new. It has a wealth of capacity available for production as well as future expansion capabilities on site.”
Dilba, co-founder Dean Coffey, and a group of investors opened their multimillion-dollar brewery and tasting room in 2012 at 2002 Pankratz St.
Last year, Dilba said, it produced about 14,500 barrels of beer.
When the brewery, which made its name with the American pale ale Hopalicious and has produced a steady string of other popular varieties of beer since, expanded in 2012, Dilba and Coffey had 23 investors. Dilba said now there are 35.
Over the years, he said, the monthly lease rate on such a large space “became insurmountable.”
Dilba said Ale Asylum “could be an attractive scenario for the right brewery,” adding that he’s had some inquiries since the Wisconsin State Journal ran a story on its website Friday.
“The right entity could come in and use it as more of a turn-key operation, because obviously we have a full-scale production facility that has been cranking out beers at this location since the fall of 2012,” he said.
Dilba and Coffey met while working at what was then Angelic Brewing Co. in Downtown Madison. Coffey was the brewmaster, and Dilba wanted to put his marketing skills to use.
In 2005, they created the Ale Asylum brand, and eventually ran out of room at their brewing facility at the corner of Stoughton Road and Kinsman Boulevard. The newer building is more than four times the size of the old one.
The pandemic has reduced the number of employees from 35 to about 25, Dilba said.
On March 20, 2020, Ale Asylum began making a beer that it would release three weeks later. It succinctly summed up what a lot of people were feeling: FVCK COVID.
It’s available as a Czech pilsner and a 2.0 New England pale ale and the name would be prescient.
Dilba said the pandemic “didn’t help” the business but added, “there were other extraneous factors, which I won’t get into, but the pressure applied by the pandemic was significant. And we’re not alone in that. Everybody in this world is in this fight together that really made moving forward very difficult.”
Crowded market
Eliot Butler, president and co-founder of Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co., Madison’s first brewpub, founded in 1994, said Ale Asylum isn’t alone in feeling the effects of COVID-19 and competition from other local breweries.
“I know it was an ambitious plan that they had when they built that facility,” Butler said. “And I can tell you that our business and all the other breweries — the combination of the number of craft breweries in the greater Madison area — combined with the effects of the pandemic, have made it a tough playing field for all of us in the industry.”
Butler said he’s hopeful someone else “can continue making great beer in that facility like Ale Asylum did.”
Great Dane is hanging in there, he said, because it’s more restaurant-based and less of a production brewery.
Butler said Great Dane is feeling the effects of the pandemic, but also the labor crunch and higher food prices.
“We are certainly struggling to achieve the results that we did pre-pandemic,” Butler said, “but we are keeping our mouths and noses, if not our full heads above water.”
Auction possible
New Mill Capital, a national asset disposition company, is set to sell Ale Asylum’s equipment, production and intellectual property. If not sold as is, an auction will be held in mid-October, said New Mill’s Jessika Osantowski.
Eric Weiler, owner at New Mill, said he expects a lot of interest in the assets and possibly the entire operation.
“Having seen a lot of microbreweries, I put this one up there with the best,” Weiler said in a statement. “Not only from an equipment standpoint, but also the product. To consistently pump out 15,000 to 20,000 barrels per year, you have to have great beer and they certainly do.”
Mark Garthwaite, executive director of the Wisconsin Brewers Guild for the past seven years, called Ale Asylum “an institution in the brewing industry.” He said it’s tough to see it potentially changing hands.
“It’s just hard because I know those guys,” he said. “They’re great people, they make great beer. It’s just disappointing news and I hope for the best outcome.”
Border crossings
The past couple of years have been hard on local breweries as retail shelves are being flooded with out-of-state craft beer brands, Garthwaite said.
“I wish we had more of a stronger focus on local Wisconsin brands here,” he said, noting his obvious bias because his job is to promote, protect and advocate for Wisconsin breweries.
Dilba agrees support for local brands is an issue. Lots of people say they “support local,” but he said when he visits any number of bars and restaurants in southern Wisconsin, or even in Dane County, he can count on one hand the number of local breweries represented on a tap system.
He said that when COVID-19 first hit, for several months consumers and retailers went out of their way to step up their support of local goods. But that eventually waned.