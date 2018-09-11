Aldi has reopened its store on Madison's East Side after an extensive remodeling project.
The store, at 3925 Lien Road, is part of a $1.9 billion effort to remodel and expand more than 1,300 Aldi stores nationwide by the end of 2020. That effort includes $12.5 million into seven stores in the Madison area by the end of 2019.
Remodeled Aldi stores feature open ceilings, natural lighting and environmentally-friendly building materials.
Aldi operates nearly 1,800 stores in 35 U.S. states and has also remodeled its Baraboo and Watertown stores and in 2017, built a 20,000-square-foot store on Stoughton's north side. In Dane County, Aldi also operates store on Madison's Far West Side, Fitchburg and in Sun Prairie.