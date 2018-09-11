ALDI
Aldi stores, including this one on Watts Road on Madison's Far West Side, will be getting a makeover in the next few years. 

 BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL

Aldi has reopened its store on Madison's East Side after an extensive remodeling project. 

The store, at 3925 Lien Road, is part of a $1.9 billion effort to remodel and expand more than 1,300 Aldi stores nationwide by the end of 2020. That effort includes $12.5 million into seven stores in the Madison area by the end of 2019. 

Remodeled Aldi stores feature open ceilings, natural lighting and environmentally-friendly building materials.

Aldi operates nearly 1,800 stores in 35 U.S. states and has also remodeled its Baraboo and Watertown stores and in 2017, built a 20,000-square-foot store on Stoughton's north side. In Dane County, Aldi also operates store on Madison's Far West Side, Fitchburg and in Sun Prairie.

