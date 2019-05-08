Two southern Wisconsin Aldi stores will soon reopen after extensive renovations.

The Illinois-based discount grocery retailer has announced that its store on Highway 151 in Platteville will reopen on May 16 while its store at 8222 Watts Rd. on Madison's Far West Side will reopen May 29.

In 2017, Aldi opened a new 20,000-square-foot store in Stoughton and renovated its store in Baraboo. The Aldi on Madison's East Side at 3925 Lien Rd., reopened in September after a months-long renovation. The company now has five Dane County locations with two stores in Madison and stores in Fitchburg and Sun Prairie.

The remodeled Aldi stores feature open ceilings, natural lighting and environmentally-friendly building materials and are part of a $1.9 billion effort by Aldi to remodel and expand more than 1,300 Aldi stores throughout the country by the end of 2020. Aldi operates more than 1,800 U.S. stores in 35 states and each month serves more than 40 million customers, according to the company.