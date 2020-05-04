Airlines insist on vouchers — not refunds — for passengers canceling due to COVID-19 pandemic

He canceled the flight on March 24 and was issued a voucher for use by August 2021. On March 30, Sun Country canceled all remaining Madison flights until at least mid-June, Wenker said.

Borkowski and his wife were to fly out of Madison’s Dane County Regional Airport to Chicago, where they would get a flight to London. They were to return June 4. But he said he starts as an intern physician with UW Health on June 15 and didn’t want to risk having to be in quarantine and unavailable to patients for two or more weeks upon his return. His wife is a public health nurse for Jefferson County, he said, and “was told her vacation time was no longer approved due to the strain on the county and number of new cases. So we had two reasons to cancel.”

United doesn’t provide information on its website on the status of flights happening more than five days out, and the airline did not respond to repeated requests for comment.

Travel agents say people who bought plane tickets before the outbreak and are now worried about traveling during it are smart to wait until the last minute before canceling.

“What we are telling clients is let’s not cancel this quite yet and see if the airline cancels it,” said Renee Meichtry, general manager with travel agency Capitol Travel Service in Madison.