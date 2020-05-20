You are the owner of this article.
Airbnb warns property owners: No parties during Dane County stay-at-home order
Airbnb warns property owners: No parties during Dane County stay-at-home order

Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky speaks during an event in San Francisco in 2018. In a world where social distancing has become a part of life and people are staying home in hopes of avoiding the coronavirus, companies that have built their business on the sharing economy are struggling. Home-sharing apps such as Airbnb are slashing staff as the thought of opening living spaces to strangers begins to feel like an anachronism.

 ERIC RISBERG, ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES

The global short-term rentals platform Airbnb is warning users it will ban those who host parties in violation of Dane County’s stay-at-home order and will work with local police to hold violators accountable.

In a strongly worded statement Tuesday, the San Francisco-based company said May is usually filled with Memorial Day festivities and high school and college graduations.

“However, these are very different times, and public health must come first,” the company said. “To that end, we have previously announced that we will not allow for hosts to authorize parties and events in regions where current public health mandates prohibit events and gatherings.”

Airbnb competitor VRBO did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether it has issued a similar warning.

The Madison City Attorney’s Office has issued dozens of warning letters to people for holding or attending parties in violation of the state’s “safer at home” order, which was issued in March in response to the coronavirus pandemic and rescinded by the state Supreme Court last week. But assistant city attorney Marci Paulsen said there’s no way to know whether any of those violations occurred at short-term rentals. Madison police similarly have not seen reports indicating violators were staying at short-term rentals.

Airbnb spokesman Charlie Urbancic said the company’s statement was “not related to any specific incident, but a broad reminder of our policy to hosts and guests.” He said he didn’t have any information to share about any possible violations of the stay-at-home orders at Airbnb rentals in Dane County.

It’s not clear how many short-term rentals there are in Madison and Dane County. A search Tuesday for available rentals over the Memorial Day weekend turned up 213 in Dane County, including 196 in Madison, on Airbnb, and 107 in Dane County, including 95 in Madison, on VRBO.

Madison approved an ordinance in March regulating short-term rentals and requiring them to get licenses from the local public health department and register with the city Treasurer’s office. The regulations went into effect April 15, but the deadline for property owners to get licensed and registered isn’t until Oct. 1.

Airbnb said it has also temporarily disabled its “event friendly” search filter, which allows users to search for rentals that allow parties and gatherings, and has temporarily removed the “parties and events allowed” rule from any Madison listing that previously allowed parties.

Businesses that rely on travel have been hit hard by coronavirus-related lockdowns. Airbnb announced earlier this month that it was laying off about 25% of its workforce of about 7,500.



Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

