Airbnb warns property owners: No parties during Dane County stay-at-home order

The first Mifflin Street party in May 1969 turned into a protest by UW-Madison students who were denied permission to hold an anti-war "street dance."

Police responded to a noise complaint and three days of rioting ensued. Seventy people were injured and 100 were arrested, including then-Ald. Paul Soglin.

A few weeks later, on May 25, 1969, a block party was held after the city issued a "parade permit" for the 500 block of Mifflin Street.

"Oh, we'll parade a little bit," Soglin said at the time. "We'll start at this end of the block and walk down to the other end. A couple hours later, we'll walk back."