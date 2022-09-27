After months of decline, gas prices jump in Wisconsin; AAA cites refinery fire

After dropping each day for over three straight months, gas prices are back on the rise with Wisconsin motorists feeling the increase more than other parts of the country.

AAA reported Monday that the national average pump price has increased by five cents to $3.72 per gallon when compared to the price a week ago. In Wisconsin, however, the average price has jumped by 35 cents to $3.76 per gallon, which puts Wisconsin among 10 states to see the largest weekly increases in the country.

Nick Jarmusz, director of public affairs for AAA, said the increases are primarily the result of a deadly fire that killed two people on Sept. 20 at a BP refinery near Toledo, Ohio. The facility remains offline but when it’s operational it has the ability to process about 150,000 barrels of crude oil a day. Jarmusz said the facility could be back in operation in “a week or two,” which means the price hikes could be temporary.

“With that refinery taken offline gas retailers in Wisconsin have to source their gas elsewhere, including at refineries that are farther away,” Jarmusz said. “The increased distribution costs are being passed on to the consumer.”

But low domestic demand as fewer drivers fuel up and much lower oil prices have helped to blunt some of the impact. On Friday, the price of oil slipped below $80 a barrel for the first time since January, primarily due to fears of a recession-led global economic slowdown. Meanwhile, Hurricane Ian, which is moving toward the Gulf of Mexico, could also disrupt oil production and large coastal refineries.

According to data from the Energy Information Administration, gas demand decreased from 8.49 million barrels per day to 8.32 million barrels per day last week. The EIA also reported that total domestic gasoline stocks increased by 1.6 million barrels to 214.6 million barrels. Although gasoline demand has decreased, tight supply and fluctuating oil prices have increased the national average price, Jarmusz said.

Around Wisconsin, the average price per gallon in Appleton on Monday was $3.76 per gallon compared to $3.25 per gallon a week earlier. In Eau Claire, the price jumped to $3.75 from $3.40; to $3.81 from $3.35 in Green Bay and to $3.69 from $3.28 in Janesville and Beloit.

In Madison, where the average price rose to $3.75 from $3.31 per gallon, the Capitol Petro on Mineral Point Road on Monday was selling regular for $3.78 per gallon. The BP on South Fish Hatchery Road was at $3.89 per gallon and, a few blocks away, the two Kwik Trips near the Beltline and the Kelly’s Market on South Gammon Road were all at $3.99 per gallon.

At the West Side Woodman’s Market, regular gas was being sold for $3.89 per gallon, an increase of 70 cents compared to Sept. 16, when it was being sold for $3.19 per gallon.

“It’s been a significant jump and it’s startling, especially after that unprecedented run of decreases,” Jarmusz said. “But this should be temporary.”