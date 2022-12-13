After 44 years in business, Oregon's only grocery store sold to Hy-Vee

The owners of Bill’s Food Center, the only grocery store in Oregon, have sold the 44-year-old business to the Des Moines, Iowa-based chain Hy-Vee.

Linda Stace, 57, whose father, Bill Faust, started the store, said the time was right because her father died three years ago. "Bill from Bill's Food Center is gone," she said.

Stace said her mother, Dorothy Faust, is still part owner in the business and will be 90 early next year.

"And I think it's getting much more difficult for her to have any sort of a leadership and ownership role," she said.

She said that as an independent store she and her family are finding it harder to meet the needs of the community, including offering online shopping, which became increasingly important during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We don't have the capacity to put over 100,000 items into (an online shopping) system and can't afford to pay employees to maintain that system with every new product," Stace said.

When an aspect of a product changes, say by increasing from 14 ounces to 15 ounces, that has to be reflected online and with an updated photo, she said.

"We don't have the capacity to have a full-time employee just to do those types of things. So, we haven't been able to offer that. And it really is something that I think the Oregon community needs and deserves," Stace said.

The last day for Bill's Food Center will be Jan. 29.

Stace said the store, 787 N. Main St., will be closed for about a week while Hy-Vee does some minor remodeling.

Hy-Vee will retain all of the store's employees who want to keep their jobs, something important to her family members, Stace said. Hy-Vee staff have been in the store the past two days working through the transition with employees and answering their questions on benefits, compensation and work hours.

"They've been wonderful to work with," Stace said.

She said the store is paying employees for their unused vacation time. Their new vacation time policy starts Jan. 1, and the store will pay out unused balances on Jan. 31, she said.

Hy-Vee is counting employees' years of service with Bill's when calculating benefits with Hy-Vee, Stace said. Hy-Vee is also waiving waiting periods for benefits so employees don't have lapses in coverage.

"It was really important to us to make sure that all of our employees were well taken care of and Hy-Vee has done that," Stace said.

Mike Faust, a partner at a law firm in Janesville, said his family's store has raised more than $560,000 for the community since it opened in 1978.

"That was my dad's idea," Faust said. "As a local business, you always get hit up for donations and things. And we thought it would be best and easiest for us if we would support those organizations that supported us."

He said a percentage of the store's gross sales are donated, or about $30,000 last year.

Faust said that in addition to COVID-19, supply-chain issues, and trying to find and keep workers, Main Street was torn up the entire summer of 2021, "so we didn't have access to our store."

Stace worked in human resources for Epic Systems and a spinoff company, so neither of them was directly involved with the grocery business, Faust said, noting that he's been gone for more than 30 years.

"So, it was just a lot to do. And basically, we thought it was in the best interest for both us, our employees and the community to move on," he said.

Their brother, Bill Faust Jr., retired from the store a year ago, and that's when Stace came back to take a leadership role. She had been away from the store for 35 years.

"I would hold weekly meetings with our management team and provide them the support that they needed to get answers to questions, help them in any way, shape or form that I could," Stace said. "But we really were relying on their expertise and their ability through their experience to run a grocery store."

Hy-Vee spokesperson Tina Potthoff said in an email that the company is "thrilled that we will soon have a presence in that community. We are on track to convert the store and officially open as a Hy-Vee store in February. We will continue to meet with employees so we can transition current employees to become Hy-Vee employees."

