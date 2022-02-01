After 100 years of lending a hand, Dane County nonprofit snags largest-ever corporate gift

United Way of Dane County will receive a $5 million gift from American Family Insurance — the largest corporate donation the social services organization has obtained in its 100-year history — the nonprofit said Tuesday.

As part of a corporate challenge grant, American Family is pledging two $2.5 million donations for two United Way of Dane County programs. And some area companies have already responded to the grant's challenge by matching the donation amounts, said United Way of Dane County president Renee Roe. She declined to go into further detail about who the businesses are, but said announcements are coming soon.

The nonprofit is looking for ways to fund another century of charity work in the county as it commemorates its centennial — and emerges from the pandemic.

A community celebration of the 100-year benchmark is scheduled for March 3 at the Orpheum Theatre in Downtown — where United Way of Dane County is expected to both unveil its 2021 campaign total, and host a panel of local leaders to discuss its future goals.

Since United Way of Dane County's founding in 1922, the nonprofit has raised just over a half a billion to help address the region's most pressing issues. The organization has 70 full-time employees, and mobilized 700 volunteers in 2021 for its various projects and initiatives.

For its 2020 campaign alone, United Way of Dane County amassed $18.5 million through 20,000 donors (600 of those being companies). That money gets funneled into around 800 nonprofits that tackle problems like, more recently, gaps in access to housing and educational opportunities, as well as racial health disparities.

But participation annual campaign has declined, Moe said of what spurred the idea for a corporate challenge grant, adding that American Family has been a nonprofit partner for decades.

Since 2006, the nonprofit has provided 29,234 county families with housing case management services through its network of 112 agencies. United Way of Dane County, according to nonprofit statistics, has two more housing programs that, since 2009, have allowed 728 families (1,614 children) to find homes.

Additionally, the nonprofit has in he last two decades worked with 21,413 staff members (trained through its "Schools of Hope" initiative) to tutor 95,952 county students in reading and writing.

American Family's dollars will go toward the expansion of both United Way 211, a database that connects 40,000 residents annually to resources providing around-the-clock support for various needs — like finding a COVID test, or an entity that helps victims of domestic abuse — and the United Way Volunteer Resource Center that links around 150,000 prospective volunteers to opportunities that match their interests each year.

"If we were gone tomorrow, what would people miss?" Moe said of why those programs were selected. "People will need a place to go that has accurate information and quality data ... people who want to give help (also need support)."

United Way 211 has been around for a few decades, Moe said, adding that the Resource Center was launched in the 1980s.

The database will spend its $2.5 million allotment on ensuring it has the most up-to-date resource information, and on "compassionate listening" training for workers who field calls from the public, she said.

The $2.5 million for the Center is slated to cover "doing additional outreach into companies ... bringing volunteer projects into businesses," Moe said, as well as a new van for volunteers to have as a transport option during projects.

“United Way of Dane County has helped lead the way for 100 years in improving the lives of individuals and families and making communities more inclusive, stronger and resilient,” said Bill Westrate, American Family CEO, in a statement Tuesday. “These goals align with ours, and we’re honored to continue our support of United Way of Dane County with this centennial gift, which will have both a positive and lasting impact in our communities."

Free to Dream initiative

American Family’s $5 million gift is part of its multiyear Free to Dream initiative, unveiled in February 2021, which pledges to put $105 million into businesses and organizations working to close equity gaps and effect social change, said community and social impact officer Jim Buchheim.

Free to Dream focuses on five issues: economic empowerment, education and health, climate resilience, justice reform and workforce diversity.

Around $53 million is going toward nonprofits and municipal projects around the country through the Dreams Foundation, and the rest is being put into social impact startups through the company’s Institute for Corporate and Social Impact.

Earlier this month, American Family (along with its Dreams Foundation) pledged to give $2.5 million to a development on Madison’s South Side that aims to promote Black culture, wellness and innovation.

The $38 million Center for Black Excellence and Culture is slated to be a three-story, 65,000-square-foot building that is set to include studios, offices, coworking areas, two performance spaces and “Club Afrique,” a professional lounge. The Black-led and -designed project is the first of its kind in Madison, as it seeks to provide a “home” for Black heritage, art, music and leadership.

The company's gift was the largest the Center had received to date — pledged with the goal of spurring subsequent investments from fellow Madison businesses in the project.

"We encourage other individuals and companies to join us in partnering with (United Way) as they continue this important work," Westrate said in a statement Tuesday.

