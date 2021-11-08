Afrocentric clothing brand based in Monroe explores Midwest opportunities

An Afrocentric fashion retailer with customers primarily in the Southeast is looking to broaden its audience in the Midwest — where it already has a foothold in the predominantly white, rural town of Monroe.
Ashro, a clothing brand founded in 1996, has been owned by Monroe’s online retail company Swiss Colony — known to be an extension of the small town with its production of cheese, sausage, chocolate and other food products — since 2014. Swiss Colony is a subsidiary of parent retail firm Colony Brands, also based in Monroe.
The brand’s target audience instead consists mostly of Black women who attend church, said merchandising brand director Suzanne Sawyer. Ashro sells headwraps, wigs, totes embroidered with the word “Queen” and long caftan dresses with geometric patterns that are available online or from a catalog.
She said she suspected the Ashro isn’t as well known in the Midwest because “there’s a Black community here, though it’s not that large.” The only metro area in the Midwest that knows Ashro well, she said, is Chicago — where the brand used to be based before coming to Wisconsin.
But amid the pandemic, as well as last year’s Black Lives Matter protests after the death of George Floyd, Ashro has seen an opportunity to connect more with the region — and in a way that goes beyond “simply making a check,” Sawyer said.
That approach involves building partnerships with charitable organizations, including several in Madison, dedicated to helping the Black community overcome its struggles.
“The Black community was hit very hard (during the pandemic),” Sawyer said, adding that few people working under the Colony Brands umbrella are employees of color. “A small number of people actually came to me and said we should try to do something to support our customers outside of just doing business.”
Identifying needs
The company formed the Ashro Community Council, which is a group of 11 people that in early 2020 identified four areas of need in the Black community, including women’s health, career advancement, education and the fulfillment of basic needs.
“We brainstormed around what we wanted to do and broke into subcommittees to target different pieces of that puzzle,” Sawyer said of the council’s formation.
By the end of last year, Sawyer said the council provided financial support to several charities in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Texas and Georgia, which seek to prevent domestic violence, hunger, homelessness and health disparities.
Madison partnerships include Mt. Zion Baptist Church, the Foundation for Black Women’s Wellness, the Progress Center for Black Women, YMCA Madison and the Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.
Helping to make those connections was the fact that some council members live in the Madison area. Sawyer herself lives in Fitchburg. She added that Ashro’s art director is the only remaining employee hailing from Chicago, and that the brand manufactures many of its products overseas — in countries such as China, India and Bangladesh.
Partner with UMOJA
Another partnership was born in the summer of 2021 after Sawyer said the brand wished to educate people about the Black community through stories about Black empowerment.
The council worked with Madison-based UMOJA Magazine to plan the inaugural “Onward & Upward Artist Showcase” with the theme “The Black Experience: Empowerment and Gratitude.”
“Anytime UMOJA Magazine can assist in recognizing great talent from the art community, we welcome it,” said UMOJA Magazine publisher and editor Yvette Craig of the publication’s partnership with Ashro. “For more than 30 years, UMOJA Magazine has showcased gallery-quality art on our cover. It serves as a platform to provide exposure to local and Black artists.”
Artists 16 and older living in Wisconsin and Illinois could submit pieces for judging in three categories encompassing the showcase’s theme. Subsequently, the winners could receive awards as well as scholarships up to $1,000.
One submission, to publish in UMOJA’s November issue, depicts an African woman with a colorful headwrap and gold earrings.
The showcase amassed enough submissions to spur a future event with an expanded coverage area, Saywer said. Ashro is also planning to reach out to more Madison organizations to further cement its place in the region, she said.
In particular, Ashro may work more with the Progress Center for Black Women to support financial literacy education among the nonprofit’s clientele base.
