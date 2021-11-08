Afrocentric clothing brand based in Monroe explores Midwest opportunities

But amid the pandemic, as well as last year’s Black Lives Matter protests after the death of George Floyd, Ashro has seen an opportunity to connect more with the region — and in a way that goes beyond “simply making a check,” Sawyer said.

That approach involves building partnerships with charitable organizations, including several in Madison, dedicated to helping the Black community overcome its struggles.

“The Black community was hit very hard (during the pandemic),” Sawyer said, adding that few people working under the Colony Brands umbrella are employees of color. “A small number of people actually came to me and said we should try to do something to support our customers outside of just doing business.”

Identifying needs

The company formed the Ashro Community Council, which is a group of 11 people that in early 2020 identified four areas of need in the Black community, including women’s health, career advancement, education and the fulfillment of basic needs.

“We brainstormed around what we wanted to do and broke into subcommittees to target different pieces of that puzzle,” Sawyer said of the council’s formation.