Advertising and communications company Lindsay, Stone & Briggs to close

One of Madison's most notable advertising agencies that for years specialized in helping companies launch new brands and products is closing.
Officials at Lindsay, Stone & Briggs announced Wednesday that it will be "winding down operations" over the coming weeks due to a series of events. They have included a loss of clients due to mergers and acquisitions, changes in strategies by clients and key LSB employees being lured away in a tight job market. Clients of the firm have also been shifting to less predictable project-based work which has also impacted the agency, located on the Capitol Square at 1 N. Pinckney St.
"We were hoping to turn the situation around but phasing down our work ended up being the best option," said Amy Rohn, the company's senior vice president of operations. "We remain proud of all we’ve done for our clients and the community over the past four decades and thankful for more than 40 years in business."
What is now LSB was founded in 1978 by Marsha Lindsay and by 1984 the company had grown to 30 employees with annual revenues of $10 million. Lindsay was also named that year Wisconsin's Entrepreneurial Woman of the Year by Wisconsin Women Entrepreneurs. In 2000, the company had nearly 40 employees and revenues of $29 million. As of Wednesday, the company employed nine people, Rohn said.
Originally from Manawa, Lindsay was Wisconsin's Alice in Dairyland in 1971 and went on to study communications at UW-Stevens Point where one of her professors was Lee Dreyfus. Lindsay came to UW-Madison for graduate school and in 1978 helped develop campaign commercials for Dreyfuss who was ultimately elected governor.
Originally founded as Communicraft, it became Lindsay & Stone in 1981 and then Lindsay, Stone & Briggs in 1990. In the 1980s it was the only agency involved in a national study on the hallmarks of brand strategy which laid the groundwork for the firm's work in brand strategy. In 1992 the agency started a conference called Brandworks University which ran until 2015 and grew to become a nationally recognized conference on branding and marketing that attracted internationally renowned speakers and hundreds of marketers to Madison.
LSB was named in 2014 as a Small Agency of the Year by AdAge magazine but in 2015 Lindsay turned over the management of LSB to long term agency partners as she prepared to launch her own business growth consultancy, Lindsay, Foresight & Stratagem. In March Lindsay will be among the speakers at 2020 South by Southwest in Austin, Texas.
"What I've come to define leadership as being is inspiring employees to devote their time and talent in meaningful, profitable and competitive service to the company," Lindsay told the Capital Region Business Journal in 2005. "It's a job that's not easy at all. You need to find a meaningful need in the marketplace that you can fill. ... You have to find the right employees and you have to get them to work against that meaning."