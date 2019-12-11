Advertising and communications company Lindsay, Stone & Briggs to close

One of Madison's most notable advertising agencies that for years specialized in helping companies launch new brands and products is closing.

Officials at Lindsay, Stone & Briggs announced Wednesday that it will be "winding down operations" over the coming weeks due to a series of events. They have included a loss of clients due to mergers and acquisitions, changes in strategies by clients and key LSB employees being lured away in a tight job market. Clients of the firm have also been shifting to less predictable project-based work which has also impacted the agency, located on the Capitol Square at 1 N. Pinckney St.

"We were hoping to turn the situation around but phasing down our work ended up being the best option," said Amy Rohn, the company's senior vice president of operations. "We remain proud of all we’ve done for our clients and the community over the past four decades and thankful for more than 40 years in business."

What is now LSB was founded in 1978 by Marsha Lindsay and by 1984 the company had grown to 30 employees with annual revenues of $10 million. Lindsay was also named that year Wisconsin's Entrepreneurial Woman of the Year by Wisconsin Women Entrepreneurs. In 2000, the company had nearly 40 employees and revenues of $29 million. As of Wednesday, the company employed nine people, Rohn said.