Activist investor pushes Kohl's to sell or split e-commerce to boost stock price

The Wall Street Journal was first to report the story on its website on Sunday.

Kohl's shares have been up 19% since the beginning of the year and closed at $48.45 on Friday. That gives it a market cap of $7.3 billion, according to FactSet. Shares rose nearly 7%, or $3.32, to $51.77 in morning trading on Monday.

In response, Kohl said in an e-mail to The Associated Press that the board and management team “continuously examine all opportunities for maximizing shareholder value. “

“Our strong performance this year demonstrates that our strategy is gaining traction and driving results," according to Kohl's statement. “We appreciate the ongoing dialogue we are having with our shareholders and value their input and perspectives.”

The pressure follows moves by other activist investors to push department stores to separate their explosive online business. Saks Venture capital firm Insight Partners plowed $500 million investment for the new Saks.com company and values the stand-alone business at $2 billion. Hudson’s Bay, which also owns Saks Off Fifth and the Canadian Hudson’s Bay department store chain, went private nearly two years ago.