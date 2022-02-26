Accelerator program director aims to 'unapologetically' elevate Madison's Black businesses

Nichole Crust has always been a people person.

And it’s her love for helping others that she said will serve her as the new director of a program that aims to uplift Black-led businesses in Madison.

Last December, Downtown startup promoter gener8tor and the Urban League of Greater Madison unveiled “gBETA Urban League” — an accelerator that will not only help Black entrepreneurs get their venture off the ground, but eventually take up space inside the League’s Black Business Hub development on the South Side.

While Black people represent about 13.4% of the U.S., they hold only 4% of the nation’s wealth, according to a 2020 report from the Brookings Institution, a Washington, D.C., think tank. And Black business owners who pursued venture capital funding in the first half of 2021 only received 1.2% of the total $147 billion raised in the U.S., according to a Crunchbase News report from July 2021.

But gBETA Urban League aims to offer two levels of programming for Black entrepreneurs: “gALPHA” and “gBETA,” Crust said. And gALPHA is a four-week accelerator offering business development training, as well as access to mentors and coaches, while gBETA (also including access to coaching and mentoring) offers seven weeks of programming with a pitching event, and is exclusively for companies that are actively gaining traction.

The Hub, a $25.3 million construction project, would be the city’s first Black-led enterprise center — an 81,000-square-foot, four-story building at the corner of Park Street and Hughes Place. Crews are slated to break ground on the project in the coming weeks to months. The development is also set to include space for storefronts, pop-up vendors and even a shared commercial kitchen.

Founded in 2012, gener8tor overall has more than 40 accelerator programs available to early-stage companies across the United States and in the small European country Luxembourg. The programs also support musicians, artists, investors and universities.

Crust said she is planning for the first gALPHA cohort, and hopes to get gBETA going six months from now. She works remotely, but will soon have an office at the Urban League, which also recently announced a grant program for Black-owned businesses titled “Together We Build,” Crust said. The fund aims to raise $200,000 by the summer to provide money for Black businesses.

Originally from Altoona, Pennsylvania, Crust spent some time in the Peace Corps after graduating from high school. Crust recalls travelling in her early 20s to southern Africa, where she became part of a community of women she remains connected to to this day. She learned to be aware of her cultural biases there, as well as how “customs and traditions different from my own weren’t wrong, they were just different.”

“That idea has helped to shape the lens through which I view the world,” said Crust, who moved to Madison a few years ago.

To her director role, Crust brings past social work and community organizing experience. She previously worked as a program manager for Kiva Greater Milwaukee. Kiva is an international small loan program aimed at women and people of color.

During her tenure that started in 2016, Crust not only expanded Kiva Greater Milwaukee into the Madison area, but across Wisconsin, she said. Beginning in 2018 until Jan. 2020, Crust was the capital access manager for Kiva Greater Madison.

Then, after working for the office of Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes for just over a year, Crust was hired at gener8tor as an accelerator studio program manager, and rose through the ranks into her current role as gBETA Urban League director.

She received her undergraduate degree in biblical studies from Pennsylvania-based Cairn University, and went on to pursue her master’s at UW-Milwaukee.

How did you become the Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corporation’s program manager for Kiva Greater Milwaukee?

In 2018, I joined Kiva Greater Milwaukee as a fellow. I enrolled in UW-Milwaukee’s Master of Sustainable Peacebuilding program, and was awarded a fellowship through the college’s Economic Development Fellows Program.

It was a two-year fellowship that focused on combining work with a community-based organization and courses. WWBIC (a statewide economic development corporation) was looking for a fellow to operate their Kiva program and asked to interview me for the position.

At the time, I didn’t know much about economic development or Kiva. Fortunately, those who interviewed me recognized that I had a transferable set of skills that I could successfully apply with Kiva. After they graciously allowed me to change my mind, I joined their team and launched Kiva Greater Milwaukee to new heights of success.

How did you expand that program?

We expanded the program beyond Milwaukee to include all of Wisconsin. We helped 190 business owners access $1 million through social capital and microlending.

We often reached unbanked populations — 64% of our loans were given to women, and 68% to people identifying as nonwhite. We helped a lot of people take their first steps toward owning a business. The success of Kiva Milwaukee laid the groundwork to launch Kiva Greater Madison.

What ultimately drew you to apply for the gBETA Urban League director position?

I was already working for gener8tor when I saw the gBETA Urban League director position advertised. I was working on gener8tor’s venture side with high-growth startups.

It was an incredible opportunity that gave me valuable insight into venture capital, and owning my own business. When I first read the gBETA job description, I thought that it was written specifically for me. I love that in this role I can unapologetically support Black-owned businesses.

Tell us what you hope Black-led businesses will gain from the gALPHA and gBETA Urban League programs. How will your background help guide that for program participants?

Because of these programs, Black-led businesses will have an easier time gaining the expertise they need to launch or expand their business. We’re here to help businesses — at every stage of the spectrum.

In my work with Kiva and economic development, I’ve acquired knowledge of Madison-based and statewide business resources. I’ve developed partnerships with people and organizations that want to support the work of the Black Business Hub.

Why is gBETA Urban League needed in Madison?

We need programs like gBETA Urban League in Madison because white supremacy is tightly woven into the fabric of our country.

Of course, there are Black-owned businesses that are already thriving in Madison and across the country, but racism and white supremacy create unnecessary challenges for them. We need spaces where Black business owners can learn, thrive and freely be part of a Black-led entrepreneurial ecosystem.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.