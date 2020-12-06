Aboard space station, astronauts grow fresh food with help from Madison scientists

On Nov. 30, astronauts harvested the first crop of radishes grown using equipment from SNC on the space station. The system used clay-based material preloaded with nutrients to grow the plants, which requires little maintenance from the crew. The radishes will be frozen and brought back to Earth to study the conditions the plants could best grow in.

The goal isn’t just to make some novelty crops to place onboard, but to develop an environmental system to both feed the crew and maintain the onboard ecosystem for longer periods of time.

One of the main benefits of more plant life on board could be improved air quality, principal scientist Bob Morrow said. Plants take in carbon dioxide and release oxygen, reducing the amount of oxygen crews would need to bring with them to the space station. It could also give astronauts more time to switch oxygen tanks in the case of an emergency.

Vegetables are also a great source for vitamins, Morrow noted, some of which degrade when stored.

“By growing a salad crop continuously, it can provide those missing nutrients more effectively to the crews,” Morrow said. “That’s going to be important for longer-duration missions, too.”