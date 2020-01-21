ABC Supply purchases Midwest Wholesale Materials of Madison

Building products distributor ABC Supply Co. in Beloit has purchased a longtime Madison company that distributes siding, windows, doors and steep-slope roofing.

Midwest Wholesale Materials, 4610 Pflaum Rd., will become the fourth ABC Supply location in the Madison market and the 18th in Wisconsin, according to a press release from ABC Supply.

Current Midwest Wholesale Materials employees will be retained as part of the transaction.

“We are happy to welcome the Midwest Wholesale Materials team to our ABC Supply family,” said Mike Jost, chief operating officer of ABC Supply. “The new location solidifies our position as the premier distributor of exterior building products in the Madison market and strengthens our partnerships with area contractors.”

Midwest Wholesale Materials, founded in 1960 and which will become an ABC Supply, joins ABC Supply locations at 1002 Ann St., located along the Beltline; 3480 Millpond Rd., near the intersection of the Beltline and Interstate 39-90; and at 4349 Durafoam Lane, near the intersection of highways 19 and 51 in Windsor.

Founded in 1982 by Ken and Diane Hendricks, ABC Supply is the largest wholesale distributor of roofing in the U.S. and one of the nation’s largest wholesale distributors of select exterior and interior building products. The company now has 790 locations nationwide.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.