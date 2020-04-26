A Wisconsin fishing season opener like no other amid COVID-19 pandemic

But for those that specialize in primarily fishing, the spring has taken on a different feel and is cutting into sales.

Not inside

D&S Bait & Tackle, 1411 Northport Drive, is open but is not allowed to have customers in the store that is next door to a Culver’s. Gene Dellinger, who has owned his bait shop on Madison’s North Side since 1990, is asking customers to call in their orders for live bait, rods and reels and other fishing supplies, even if they’re in the parking lot, and pick them up at the door.

“Obviously, you don’t do the same sales that you would if people were coming into the store. You do a much smaller percentage,” Dellinger said. “It’s like when you go to the grocery store and you know you need some bread and milk, but when you walk around you fill your cart.”

Dellinger, 59, normally holds a series of free spring fishing seminars, but those have been scrapped because of social distancing. However, at 7 p.m. Thursday he will host a Facebook Live seminar with longtime Madison-area fishing guide Ron Barefield, who will offer tips for Opening Day and take questions from viewers.

Washed away