A Target store on State Street? A shrunken version is coming

Target has 39 stores in Wisconsin, including five in Dane County. The company opened stores in Fitchburg and Sun Prairie in 2009 with a heavy emphasis on groceries. That same year it also remodeled its stores on the Far East and Far West sides to accommodate more grocery sales. But the Street Store is the first of its kind in the state and marks a change in approach from its larger format stores.

The space on State Street became available last year after the Under Armour store was looted and never reopened following the unrest in the aftermath of the George Floyd killing. Already sporting a red facade, the space is between Urban Outfitters and City Bar and near a now vacant space that for 12 years was home to Campus Street Sportswear.

"We welcome Target downtown to this space on State Street," Tiffany Kenney, executive director of the Central Business Improvement District. "As our downtown residential population continues to grow we are working to create a healthy mix of local and national stores. A downtown Target helps keep folks from heading out of downtown for some of their basic household needs, fills a large vacancy and preserves our smaller spaces for local unique retail."