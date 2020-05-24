A summer of the unknown as tourism season begins with a crawl amid COVID-19 pandemic

WISCONSIN DELLS — Memorial Day weekend is when this community of Ducks, T-shirt shops, spas, zip lines, restaurants and lazy rivers is normally in full-blown tourist mode.

Most of the businesses in the historic downtown were open Saturday, but there was plenty of parking, the sidewalks had no shoulder-to-shoulder crowds and there was no waiting for a table at lunch.

The most dramatic sight, however, may have been at Mt. Olympus. Instead of hundreds of people bobbing up and down in the swells of the water park resort’s Poseidon’s Rage wave pool, only 25 to 35 people could be seen at any one time. No one scrambled for a white deck chair, and at times it almost seemed as if lifeguards, some wearing protective masks, outnumbered the guests.

Instead of 16,000 people at his resort, Nick Laskaris was expecting about 2,000 guests Saturday. Of his 1,800 rooms, less than 500 were booked. His indoor water park is closed, and only registered hotel guests are allowed into the outdoor water park in an attempt to reduce crowds.

“There’s not enough PPP money to keep any business going,” Laskaris said, referring to the federal government’s Payroll Protection Program. “The only way to stay in business is you’ve got to to be open.”