A ‘starting point’: Dane County employers make slow progress on diversity, inclusion

When it comes to creating a welcoming environment for all workers, employers in the Dane County region are at a “starting point,” according to a recent survey published by a prominent economic development agency.

The proportion of both women and people of color in top leadership positions has “increased by an average of 2.5%” each year from 2016-2021, Madison Region Economic Partnership workplace diversity and inclusion survey findings state. The survey mainly covers MadREP’s eight-county region.

While that number is good, said MadREP vice president of talent and education Gene Dalhoff, “it’s not enough.” The goal of the survey for the last six years has been to help people understand that, he said, which will hopefully lead to more minority groups being represented in the area’s workforce.

“When we have a study that affirms what we believe, but also disarms the skeptics who believe we’ve already done a good job, we’ve done okay,” Dalhoff said. “But we have more work to do. Without the metrics that we are after here, then it is mere speculation.”