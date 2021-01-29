A Room of One's Own bookstore moving to Atwood neighborhood

The much-beloved Downtown bookstore A Room of One’s Own announced Thursday it is moving to the Atwood neighborhood after a potential new housing development made the future of its current building uncertain.
Although the proposed $100 million-plus housing and retail project has not yet gone through the approval process, A Room of One’s Own said it is moving regardless of whether the development moves forward.
“Our building is being sold to developers, and, regardless of what happens with the redevelopment, there is no longer an option for us to stay here,” the bookstore said in a statement.
The 10-story development with 481 housing units, retail space and parking, would require the demolition of A Room of One’s Own’s building at 315 W. Gorham St., along with that of several other prominent businesses in the 300 block of State Street.
A Room of One’s Own has not yet said specifically where its new location will be, just that it is in the Schenk-Atwood-Starkweather-Yahara Neighborhood on Madison’s East Side. Co-owner Gretchen Treu told Tone Madison the store is close to finalizing a lease, which Treu said will be a “much more stable situation.”
The bookstore is planning to move sometime this spring and open in the summer. The Downtown store will continue to operate throughout the move.
“We hope to be closed as little as possible during the transition,” the store said.
The bookstore — its motto “Eat, Sleep, Read” — was founded in 1975 in a 2,000-square-foot space at 317 W. Johnson St. Over the years the business has grown in size and changed locations. It moved to a 3,000-square-foot space at 307 W. Johnson St. in 1997, then doubled its size in 2011 when it moved to its current location next to Community Pharmacy.
“While it is hard to leave downtown, we can’t argue that development is changing the landscape and spirit of downtown and that we are excited to create something uniquely our own in the new space,” the store said.
