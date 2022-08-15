 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WEST SIDE | RETAIL RESHUFFLE

A retail reshuffle for Odana Antiques, Habitat ReStore West and newcomer Atomic Antiques

Atomic Antiques

The retro look is pervasive at Atomic Antiques, a new store that opened Aug. 1 next to Home Depot on Verona Road. The 30,000-square-foot space had been home most recently to an MC Sports store and will host many of the vendors from Odana Antiques, which closes Sept. 30.

 BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL

The past four years have brought Bob and Jennifer Richardson pain, life-altering changes and uncertainty.

An antique store is helping the couple return to a bit of normalcy and is leading to a significant reshuffling of a portion of West Side Madison's retail landscape.

The Richardsons have opened Atomic Antiques in the 30,000-square-foot space that has been largely empty for the past seven years and last used year-round by MC Sports next door to the Home Depot on Verona Road.

The business, which specializes in mid-century modern, will employ most of the employees and house many of the vendors that are currently at Odana Antiques, a business that will close at the end of September after 16 years when owner Sue Duncan retires.

Odana Antiques

Sue Duncan, right, owner of Odana Antiques for the past 16 years, helps Richard Heimann, an antiques dealer from Monticello who last week purchased carnival glass from Duncan.

Meanwhile, Duncan has sold her 45,000-square-foot store at 6201 Odana Road for $3 million to Habitat for Humanity of Dane County. The organization, which helps its clients finance and build their own homes, will spend another $750,000 to remodel the building so it can relocate its West Side ReStore, corporate headquarters and the contents of two warehouses into the space.

“It was like serendipity. It really worked out nicely,” said Duncan, who reduced the price of her building by $900,000 because she was selling to a nonprofit. “Everybody walked away winning.”

Habitat for Humanity ReStore

Habitat for Humanity of Dane County opened its West Side Madison ReStore in 2012 on Odana Road and expanded the facility in 2017. The nonprofit will have a larger store when it moves next year into a remodeled building at 6201 Odana Road that for the past 16 years has been home to Odana Antiques. 

The Richardsons' decision to start their own business came after a series of events that rocked their lives.

In 2018, Bob lopped off parts of three fingers on his left hand while using a table saw to make a cutting board. A few months later he was diagnosed with cancer, which led to the removal of one of his kidneys and ultimately his retirement in 2020 from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, where he worked on the bomb squad and tactical response team.

Atomic Antiques 2

Jennifer and Bob Richardson opened Atomic Antiques on Aug. 1. Jennifer sold antiques in a rented booth at Odana Antiques for the past 16 years while Bob is a retired deputy with the Dane County Sheriff's Office.

That same year, two of Jennifer’s three children, ages 12 and 14, were diagnosed with degenerative brain disorders that will likely be fatal in the next five to 10 years. Her parents sold their share in a La Crosse antique store and moved to Madison to help the Richardsons care for their grandchildren and also provided guidance on the creation of the new antique store.

The Richardsons, who were vendors at Duncan’s store, were approached by Duncan about buying her building, but the couple wanted to create their own new space. They had looked at the former Shopko building on Mineral Point Road and the former Copps grocery store space on Whitney Way before finding their current space in May just two doors down from a Goodwill store.

“We’re just very excited. There aren’t that many 30,000-square-foot buildings that you can buy on the West Side with visibility like this,” said Jennifer, 46, who worked in corporate human resources before becoming a stay-at-home mom. “We didn’t want to buy a business and change everything about it and upset the apple cart.”

Atomic Antiques 4

Atomic Antiques has a wide range of antiques but is trying to cater to customers in search of furniture and other items from the 1950s, 1960s and early 1970s.

The interior of the store was completely remodeled, including painting the interior, and installing new LED lighting, a new sound system with 40 speakers, two miles of computer wiring and adding dozens of electrical outlets to accommodate the 136 spaces being rented by 63 vendors. The $3.2 million purchase and renovation project also includes the building getting a new façade while the store’s loading dock behind the building was filled in to provide easier access for vendors to bring in their items.

“It’s long-term equity,” said Bob, 54. “When you look at the square-footage price, especially because we knew we were going to have to make a financial investment in the structure, wherever it was, it certainly seemed to make more sense on the purchasing-side end. If you lease it and things change, it’s out of your control.”

Atomic Antiques 3

John Funderburg, of Belvidere, Illinois, is among the many vendors from Odana Antiques who are or will be renting space at Atomic Antiques on Verona Road. Funderburg sells furniture imported from Europe. 

'Great market'

John Funderburg, of Belvidere, Illinois, spent 10 years at Odana Antiques selling furniture imported from Europe and now has a large space in the back corner of Atomic Antiques. His furniture, which he also sells out of a warehouse in his hometown, includes wooden tables, chairs, side boards, end tables and stained glass.

“It’s a great market,” Funderburg said of Madison. “There’s a lot of young people that have a lot of disposable income. And they like this stuff. “

For Habitat for Humanity, the move to a new space comes five years after the West Side ReStore was enlarged and 10 years after the store opened. The organization opened the first Habitat ReStore in the state on Madison’s East Side in 2001 before moving in 2014 to a larger, 20,000-square-foot location in what had been a Rubin’s Furniture and before that a Kohl’s food store. In 2012, it opened what is now an 18,500-square-foot store at the end of a strip mall at 5906 Odana Road.

Habitat for Humanity ReStore 2

The 18,500-square-foot ReStore on Odana Road will move next year into remodeled space a few blocks away in what is currently Odana Antiques.

The remodel of the Odana Antiques building into the Restore and offices, expected to be finished by mid-2023, is another major endeavor for Habitat and will consolidate operations for the organization that over the next year plans to build between 15 to 17 homes. The organization will no longer need to rent a warehouse and has sold for $200,000 another warehouse it had been using for storage. 

“We will have bigger sales and be more efficient,” said CEO Valerie Renk. “There will be more money from the stores to support our mission of building homes.”

Odana Antiques 2

Odana Antiques has been one of the most popular antique stores in Madison since it opened in 2006.

Habitat 'perfect'

The new facility, once home to a Leath Furniture store, will also provide for a much-improved donation drop-off site compared with the tight quarters at the current West Side ReStore where customers are forced to navigate through a narrow alleyway. The new building also comes with a loading dock and two billboards that face the Beltline and provide additional income.

"I wasn't expecting Habitat, but it's perfect," Duncan said of the new owner of her building.

Her Odana Antiques, with 125 dealers, has doubled its sales since 2020 as many consumers continue to make changes to their home decor, and unlike buying new, which could mean waiting months for delivery, customers are able to leave with their purchase in hand. The challenge has been staffing, as many part-time employees left during the pandemic.

Odana Antiques 3

Sue Duncan has seen business at her Odana Antiques double since 2020 but she is ready to retire. Her store will close Sept. 30 and will be converted to a ReStore, warehouse space and corporate offices for Habitat for Humanity of Dane County.

Duncan, 64, who received three offers for the building in the first 45 days due to its size and location, will continue selling antiques, only she'll do it at Atomic Antiques, which won't require a daily commitment and all of the responsibilities that come with owning a property and a business. In many respects she's returning to her beginnings in antiques when she sold at shops in Middleton and in Monona before launching her own business.

"It's a nice segue. I wanted somebody else to be the sheriff in town," Duncan said. "Mid-century is hot right now, but there's also a certain segment of the population who are purists, and there's a large portion who want home decor that if it looks cool it doesn't have to be old. It just can't be something they've seen 50 million times on Wayfair, Overstock or at Pottery Barn."

“We will have bigger sales and be more efficient. There will be more money from the stores to support our mission of building homes.”

Valerie Renk, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Dane County  

