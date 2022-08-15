A retail reshuffle for Odana Antiques, Habitat ReStore West and newcomer Atomic Antiques

The past four years have brought Bob and Jennifer Richardson pain, life-altering changes and uncertainty.

An antique store is helping the couple return to a bit of normalcy and is leading to a significant reshuffling of a portion of West Side Madison's retail landscape.

The Richardsons have opened Atomic Antiques in the 30,000-square-foot space that has been largely empty for the past seven years and last used year-round by MC Sports next door to the Home Depot on Verona Road.

The business, which specializes in mid-century modern, will employ most of the employees and house many of the vendors that are currently at Odana Antiques, a business that will close at the end of September after 16 years when owner Sue Duncan retires.

Meanwhile, Duncan has sold her 45,000-square-foot store at 6201 Odana Road for $3 million to Habitat for Humanity of Dane County. The organization, which helps its clients finance and build their own homes, will spend another $750,000 to remodel the building so it can relocate its West Side ReStore, corporate headquarters and the contents of two warehouses into the space.

“It was like serendipity. It really worked out nicely,” said Duncan, who reduced the price of her building by $900,000 because she was selling to a nonprofit. “Everybody walked away winning.”

The Richardsons' decision to start their own business came after a series of events that rocked their lives.

In 2018, Bob lopped off parts of three fingers on his left hand while using a table saw to make a cutting board. A few months later he was diagnosed with cancer, which led to the removal of one of his kidneys and ultimately his retirement in 2020 from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, where he worked on the bomb squad and tactical response team.

That same year, two of Jennifer’s three children, ages 12 and 14, were diagnosed with degenerative brain disorders that will likely be fatal in the next five to 10 years. Her parents sold their share in a La Crosse antique store and moved to Madison to help the Richardsons care for their grandchildren and also provided guidance on the creation of the new antique store.

The Richardsons, who were vendors at Duncan’s store, were approached by Duncan about buying her building, but the couple wanted to create their own new space. They had looked at the former Shopko building on Mineral Point Road and the former Copps grocery store space on Whitney Way before finding their current space in May just two doors down from a Goodwill store.

“We’re just very excited. There aren’t that many 30,000-square-foot buildings that you can buy on the West Side with visibility like this,” said Jennifer, 46, who worked in corporate human resources before becoming a stay-at-home mom. “We didn’t want to buy a business and change everything about it and upset the apple cart.”

The interior of the store was completely remodeled, including painting the interior, and installing new LED lighting, a new sound system with 40 speakers, two miles of computer wiring and adding dozens of electrical outlets to accommodate the 136 spaces being rented by 63 vendors. The $3.2 million purchase and renovation project also includes the building getting a new façade while the store’s loading dock behind the building was filled in to provide easier access for vendors to bring in their items.

“It’s long-term equity,” said Bob, 54. “When you look at the square-footage price, especially because we knew we were going to have to make a financial investment in the structure, wherever it was, it certainly seemed to make more sense on the purchasing-side end. If you lease it and things change, it’s out of your control.”

'Great market'

John Funderburg, of Belvidere, Illinois, spent 10 years at Odana Antiques selling furniture imported from Europe and now has a large space in the back corner of Atomic Antiques. His furniture, which he also sells out of a warehouse in his hometown, includes wooden tables, chairs, side boards, end tables and stained glass.

“It’s a great market,” Funderburg said of Madison. “There’s a lot of young people that have a lot of disposable income. And they like this stuff. “

For Habitat for Humanity, the move to a new space comes five years after the West Side ReStore was enlarged and 10 years after the store opened. The organization opened the first Habitat ReStore in the state on Madison’s East Side in 2001 before moving in 2014 to a larger, 20,000-square-foot location in what had been a Rubin’s Furniture and before that a Kohl’s food store. In 2012, it opened what is now an 18,500-square-foot store at the end of a strip mall at 5906 Odana Road.

The remodel of the Odana Antiques building into the Restore and offices, expected to be finished by mid-2023, is another major endeavor for Habitat and will consolidate operations for the organization that over the next year plans to build between 15 to 17 homes. The organization will no longer need to rent a warehouse and has sold for $200,000 another warehouse it had been using for storage.

“We will have bigger sales and be more efficient,” said CEO Valerie Renk. “There will be more money from the stores to support our mission of building homes.”

Habitat 'perfect'

The new facility, once home to a Leath Furniture store, will also provide for a much-improved donation drop-off site compared with the tight quarters at the current West Side ReStore where customers are forced to navigate through a narrow alleyway. The new building also comes with a loading dock and two billboards that face the Beltline and provide additional income.

"I wasn't expecting Habitat, but it's perfect," Duncan said of the new owner of her building.

Her Odana Antiques, with 125 dealers, has doubled its sales since 2020 as many consumers continue to make changes to their home decor, and unlike buying new, which could mean waiting months for delivery, customers are able to leave with their purchase in hand. The challenge has been staffing, as many part-time employees left during the pandemic.

Duncan, 64, who received three offers for the building in the first 45 days due to its size and location, will continue selling antiques, only she'll do it at Atomic Antiques, which won't require a daily commitment and all of the responsibilities that come with owning a property and a business. In many respects she's returning to her beginnings in antiques when she sold at shops in Middleton and in Monona before launching her own business.

"It's a nice segue. I wanted somebody else to be the sheriff in town," Duncan said. "Mid-century is hot right now, but there's also a certain segment of the population who are purists, and there's a large portion who want home decor that if it looks cool it doesn't have to be old. It just can't be something they've seen 50 million times on Wayfair, Overstock or at Pottery Barn."