A pandemic reality: State tourism spending drops 28.3%; Dane County down 42.5% in 2020

The economic reality of a pandemic on one of the state's leading industries is now official.
Direct tourism spending in Wisconsin was down 28.3% in 2020 to $9.8 billion, a loss of $3.8 billion.
Not one of the state's 72 counties saw an increase in visitor spending when compared to 2019, according to numbers from the state Department of Tourism and obtained by the Wisconsin State Journal.
Some northern Wisconsin counties fared the best with single digit declines but Dane County, heavily dependent on conventions, conferences, business travel, special events and sports, saw the largest decrease as spending plunged 42.5% to $782 million, a drop of $618 million.
In downtown Madison alone, spending fell from more than $300 million in 2019 to just over $100 million, a drop of 62% according to figures released Monday by Destination Madison. Hotels in the central city were hit the hardest as bookings were down 78%.
“These numbers are a hard truth. Dane County tourism was devastated in 2020. Thousands of people in our community, the backbone of our hospitality industry, bore the brunt of a very difficult year,” Ellie Westman Chin, Destination Madison's CEO and president. “For the first time in the 49 years our organization has been leading regional hospitality efforts, Dane County has fallen from being the second biggest generator of tourism revenue for the state. We have our work cut out for us to help the greater Madison area rise back to that level.”
Dane County saw more than 6,700 people in the hospitality industry, more than 30 percent of the local hospitality workforce, lose their jobs in 2020, with 2,000 of those losses in the Downtown. Tax revenue associated with tourism spending fell by $57 million, a drop of 33%.
The state Department of Tourism normally trumpets its annual commissioned spending report and in years past has given the Wisconsin State Journal embargoed data to prepare stories about what are typically positive trends in tourism spending. But this year there was no advance notice nor even a press release. Acting Tourism Secretary Anne Sayers has not yet issued a statement about the numbers and could not immediately be reached for comment.
With the dramatic losses, Dane County slipped from second to third in direct tourism spending. Milwaukee County still leads the state in spending but saw a 39.3% decrease to $1.3 billion. Sauk County, home to a large portion of the Wisconsin Dells attractions and lodging, moved from third to second after seeing spending drop by only 16.3% to $958 billion. Door County ranked seventh in spending with a decrease of 18.7%
Activities like biking, fishing, camping, padding and hiking all helped stem the losses for several northern counties. Vilas County, home to over 1,300 lakes, saw spending dip by 3.9%, Bayfield County on Lake Superior saw a decrease of 2.7% while Ashland County was down 7.8%. Trempealeau County, which ranks 53rd in spending, saw the smallest decline at 1.9% to $27.4 million.