A pandemic reality: State tourism spending drops 28.3%; Dane County down 42.5% in 2020

The economic reality of a pandemic on one of the state's leading industries is now official.

Direct tourism spending in Wisconsin was down 28.3% in 2020 to $9.8 billion, a loss of $3.8 billion.

Not one of the state's 72 counties saw an increase in visitor spending when compared to 2019, according to numbers from the state Department of Tourism and obtained by the Wisconsin State Journal.

Some northern Wisconsin counties fared the best with single digit declines but Dane County, heavily dependent on conventions, conferences, business travel, special events and sports, saw the largest decrease as spending plunged 42.5% to $782 million, a drop of $618 million.

In downtown Madison alone, spending fell from more than $300 million in 2019 to just over $100 million, a drop of 62% according to figures released Monday by Destination Madison. Hotels in the central city were hit the hardest as bookings were down 78%.