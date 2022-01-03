A new 'model': Dane County manufacturers entertain solutions for recruiting, retaining talent

“Larger companies are able to have a broader view that this pool of labor is finite,” Brinkman said of the numbers. “With smaller companies, they are able to be a lot more flexible and responsive. Once they get an employee pool, they are able to retain them better. A lot of smaller manufacturers aren’t on a growth trajectory.”

In terms of what attracts workers, 34% of executives said salaries and wages were their strongest selling point.

Around 26% said the work environment was most attractive, 25% said flexible shifts and 21% said it was the work-life balance. Lower on the list were the potential for career growth at 19% and employee benefits at 16%.

A majority of manufacturing companies — 70% — said they were considering raising wages, with 62% saying they would raise their product prices and 57% offer employee training.

Offering competitive employee benefits made the list at 43%, and allowing for remote work was at 28%.

But Brinkman said for most companies, increasing salaries isn’t enough — that solution needs to come with a strategy for accommodating employee needs across the board.

Getting creative