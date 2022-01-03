A new 'model': Dane County manufacturers entertain solutions for recruiting, retaining talent

For employees who work early-morning shifts at 3D printing manufacturer Midwest Prototyping, based in Blue Mounds, nearby housing need not be a concern.
The company, founded in 2001, recently implemented a housing assistance program through the State Bank of Cross Plains, which allows first-time home buyers to receive money toward a down payment. After five years, the loan is forgiven, said Midwest Prototyping president Steve Grundahl.
Midwest Prototyping sometimes needs staff to come in between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. to check on operations and machinery, he said, which he recognized was burdensome and an inconvenience, especially during the health crisis.
The housing program allows people to buy homes close to the manufacturing facility, so the morning commute is much shorter.
Several employees have taken advantage of the program so far, he said, and it comes as manufacturers throughout Dane County examine ways to recruit and retain talent as hiring challenges continue into 2022.
In a new Wisconsin Center for Manufacturing and Productivity report that surveyed 400 manufacturing executives across the state, 83% of respondents said finding qualified workers for new and open positions was “difficult” this past year.
And second to supply chain woes, hiring challenges were the most important issues facing state businesses in 2021.
The survey was conducted from Aug. 16 through Sept. 12. It sought responses from manufacturing executives in Madison, Brookfield, Green Bay, Menomonie and Wausau. Executives surveyed included managing officers, vice presidents, CEOs, chief financial officers and chief operations officers.
Among the four manufacturers that spoke with the Wisconsin State Journal this past month, solutions to hiring challenges included raising wages, more flexible hours, remote working options, better benefit packages and even programs that help transport workers to their place of employment.
Concrete steps
Scott Sergeant, vice president of sales and marketing for aluminum auto parts manufacturer Madison-Kipp Corp., said the company has raised its base pay to $17.
DeForest-based manufacturer EVCO Plastics has overhauled its scheduling guidelines to allow for more remote and flexible work, said director of U.S. operations Gary Fortier.
And metal fabricator Dane Manufacturing, which has moved from its Dane location to Waunakee in recent months, has looked at ways to create more engaging training programs for workers, said president Mike Lisle.
Both EVCO Plastics and Dane Manufacturing have also raised their base wages up to $17 and $20 an hour, respectively. Midwest Prototyping starts interns at $15 an hour, Grundahl said.
Why such solutions are needed is a question that has a complex answer, said Madison Region Economic Partnership vice president of talent and education Gene Dalhoff.
First, the pandemic has posed a significant health threat for employees working in close quarters. Child care options have become harder to find for working parents. Older workers are seizing opportunities to retire early. Workers are demanding better conditions with higher pay, as well as more convenient routes to the workplace.
The list of contributing factors goes on, but Dalhoff said “our region has been very optimistic about where we are.”
While the state survey found 55% of manufacturers said Wisconsin’s business climate is “headed in the right direction,” 44% said it is in worse condition than five years ago.
Buckley Brinkman, executive director of the center, said manufacturers have been presented with an opportunity to truly invest in their talent — in ways that go beyond increasing wages.
They can hire from nontraditional employee pools, involve workers in company decisions more often, find ways to embrace new and emerging technologies, and many more strategies, he said.
“There’s a new contract between employer and employee ... making sure (employment) works for both parties,” Brinkman said. “‘OK, I’m going to give you a paycheck, and you give me your loyalty and your obedience.’ ... That model just doesn’t work anymore.”
The report
Revenue and profitability topped the investment list for 75% of manufacturing survey respondents, while employee training, employee development and workplace culture were at 59%, 58% and 44%, respectively.
But 58% of executives also said they have positions to fill, with 20% of manufacturers needing 10 or more employees.
And larger firms tended to report more difficulty than smaller ones finding workers for new and open positions.
Around 65% of companies with annual revenues topping $5 million said it was “very difficult” to find qualified talent.
“Larger companies are able to have a broader view that this pool of labor is finite,” Brinkman said of the numbers. “With smaller companies, they are able to be a lot more flexible and responsive. Once they get an employee pool, they are able to retain them better. A lot of smaller manufacturers aren’t on a growth trajectory.”
In terms of what attracts workers, 34% of executives said salaries and wages were their strongest selling point.
Around 26% said the work environment was most attractive, 25% said flexible shifts and 21% said it was the work-life balance. Lower on the list were the potential for career growth at 19% and employee benefits at 16%.
A majority of manufacturing companies — 70% — said they were considering raising wages, with 62% saying they would raise their product prices and 57% offer employee training.
Offering competitive employee benefits made the list at 43%, and allowing for remote work was at 28%.
But Brinkman said for most companies, increasing salaries isn’t enough — that solution needs to come with a strategy for accommodating employee needs across the board.
Getting creative
Besides raising base pay rates, Madison-Kipp Corp. — founded in 1989 and with locations throughout the Madison area — has not only sought to fill hiring gaps by working with correctional facilities, but in examining public transportation options for employees working for the company’s Sun Prairie facility.
Sergeant said the company, having 400 employees, is trying to get a bus stop installed near that location, and has contracted with various ride-sharing services.
And while the pandemic delivered a blow to a program that allowed incarcerated individuals to work at Madison-Kipp during 11 p.m.-to-7 a.m. shifts, the company has gotten that back.
“We’ve gotten some fantastic people from that program,” Sergeant said.
In addition to implementing more flexible work schedules, EVCO Plastics gives employees $1,000 referral bonuses if they recommend a new hire, Fortier said. The manufacturer was founded in 1964, and has locations throughout the U.S., in Mexico and in China.
The manufacturer also has what’s called a gainshare program in which employees receive a monthly bonus on their paycheck if the company performs well.
“We have a number of measures we use for our gainshare program,” Fortier said. “We have a great emphasis on product quality, as well as delivering (the product) on time.”
At Dane Manufacturing, Lisle said the company has been more intentional about the managers and training staff it hires. The company is 103 years old, and has a facility in South Carolina in addition to Wisconsin.
“We’ve had to change some of our leadership,” he said. “Employees work for the leaders. They can fire their leaders also.”
All companies that spoke with the State Journal said they offered competitive benefit packages, with options ranging from health insurance to retirement plans.
Each reported they also worked with local colleges, universities and employment agencies to recruit talent.
