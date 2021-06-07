A new hospitality training program, from the folks who brought you Just Bakery

Dr. Lynea LaVoy, chair of the hospitality program at Madison College, has been working with Glenn to plan the new curriculum. She anticipates that those who complete the program will enter Madison College with six to nine college credits. Those credits, she said, could put students a step ahead both academically and professionally.

“When they're out there with some of our industry partners, trying to get a job, (employers might say), ‘Oh, you have this class, this class, this class and Carmella’s? Not only do we want to hire you, but we're willing to pay more for you,’” LaVoy said. “I think that's the key: It's not just this job. It's a career pathway for them to figure out what's next.”

Meanwhile, Glenn hopes to spark further discussion about what it would take to reduce employee turnover and provide family-sustaining jobs in the hospitality industry.

“I'm going to be working on educating the community and the restaurant world on changing the dynamics of how they pay people and how people work,” Glenn said. “I want to send my students into a healthy environment.”

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.