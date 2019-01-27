When Rhonda Rushing goes on vacation, she often looks down at the ground rather than up at the sights.
It’s a personal treasure hunt she is on, seeking out the round metal markers made by her company, Berntsen International, pressed through pavement, hammered into earth or affixed in buildings to set off property boundaries or denote historic sites.
And soon, Rushing will have some new sights to see, under her feet, thanks to a $5 million contract from the federal government for the small, family-owned Madison company.
“We made the ‘mile high’ marker ... in the steps of the Colorado State Capitol. We have gone there. We went on an Alaska vacation in August and found one. I, literally, almost stumbled over it in Skagway,” Rushing said.
“Almost anywhere we travel in the nation, we think: We should go see that marker. It’s like visiting our baby,” Rushing said.
Rushing is CEO of the business that her father, Philip Peterson, started with his friend and neighboring businessman Peter Berntsen. Peterson was selling heavy road equipment in a building next to Berntsen Brass and Aluminum Foundry, which is still in business on Pennsylvania Avenue.
They formed a new company, Berntsen International, when the Wisconsin Department of Transportation went to Berntsen and asked for a durable, lightweight monument for use on state roads. Berntsen and Petersen developed an aluminum survey marker that was stable and would not deteriorate in the ground and opened their business in a little garage on Wilson Street in 1972.
Though the U.S. government has required federal property boundaries to be labeled since 1785, based on a proposal by Thomas Jefferson, Berntsen developed one of the first commercial product lines for survey markers, Rushing said.
“Up until then, people were putting up wood posts or driving a piece of iron or steel into the ground or using rocks” to denote property lines, she said.
Today, Berntsen markers are embedded at boundaries and noteworthy sites in 100 countries, as far as Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Japan, as low as Death Valley, California, and as high as the top of Mount Denali, Alaska.
The Madison company’s commemorative markers denote campsites of the Lewis and Clark Expedition from Virginia to Oregon in the early 1800s, and special markers with mouse ears are placed around Walt Disney World and Disneyland. They are on the Las Vegas strip, in the London Underground and at the Wisconsin State Capitol.
There are “many generations” of Berntsen monuments in the city of Madison and throughout Dane County, said Dane County surveyor Daniel Frick.
“These markers are just little pieces of metal but they commemorate a lot of important places and events in history,” Rushing said.
Small business, big contract
Located since 1980 at 5418 Monument Lane on the Far East Side, just past the Dane County Regional Airport, Berntsen International’s 20 employees are working now to fill the $5 million contract from the U.S. Bureau of Land Management to provide markers to designate property lines in as-yet-unsurveyed areas.
It is the company’s biggest order yet, and it could require as many as 100,000 markers — or monuments, as they are called in the industry — Berntsen president Mike Klonsinski said.
A good portion of them will punctuate the wilds of Alaska, marking federal land lines, he said.
“There are still places, like in Alaska or out West, that have not been surveyed by the U.S. government. So our markers are used to go in and delineate those boundaries,” Klonsinski said.
The boundaries create a grid across the country signifying 36-square-mile parcels of land. Government and contracted surveyors go out and measure the land tracts and plant a survey monument in each corner.
“It’s like creating a huge Excel spreadsheet across the country,” Klonsinski said.
Any land transfer or property sale refers back to survey marker locations, he said.
Klonsinski said the process of marking U.S. land boundaries has been going on for more than 200 years.
He said Berntsen is not hiring more employees to handle the order. Klonsinski declined to give information about the company’s revenue.
“Kneading” metal
Berntsen monuments can be fashioned into different sizes, using different metals. Most are made of aluminum or bronze alloys, Rushing said, and can range from about one inch to four inches in diameter.
“We worked hard in the early days to develop alloys that were corrosion-resistant, and resistant to the weather,” through a collaboration with the UW-Madison metallurgy department, she said.
The marker caps are either flat or domed round disks mounted on pipes, often made of stainless steel, ranging from 30 to 60 inches long.
“They (customers) want it to be that long and deep so it can’t be pulled out easily,” Klonsinski said.
Rushing said the caps are made through a “cold forging” process using a rotating forging press, similar to a mold.
“We don’t melt metal. ... It’s almost like kneading dough, rather than hitting the dough with a hammer,” she said. “Two-thousand tons of pressure is exerted on the metal.”
The process produces very little waste, since virtually no excess metal has to be trimmed away, Rushing said.
An organist who majored in music at UW-Superior, Rushing and her husband, Bill Rushing, took over the business when her father retired from the president’s role in 1990. They relinquished managing day-to-day operations in 2017 to Klonsinski, who had been executive vice president of Berntsen and is a former CEO of the Wisconsin Manufacturing Extension Partnership.
Berntsen makes more than 1,000 types of markers, monuments and identification products. Newer models include smart markers with RFID (radio frequency identification) technology for purposes such as underground utility lines.
They are meant to prevent such accidents as gas line hits and have tags that can be read on a smartphone, identifying utility line locations and showing where shut-off valves can be accessed, Klonsinski said.
The survey monuments for the U.S. Bureau of Land Management are not tech-enhanced, he said. And the first batch is ready for the journey to Alaska — whenever the federal government shutdown ends.
“It’s a big source of satisfaction and joy, seeing the far reach that our little company has had,” Rushing said.