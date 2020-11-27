A masked-up affair as Black Friday gets off to a quiet start in Madison

They waited in line at the Target store on Junction Road for $90 hoverboards and $100 Nija Foodi Blenders.
At Kohl's there were Beats by Dr. Dre headphones for $70 off the regular price while at the nearby Best Buy a 50-inch television could be had for $150 and a KitchenAid mixer for $200.
But this is not your typical Black Friday.
Masks are required and there are limits on the number of people allowed into each store. Hand sanitizer stations are as ubiquitous as Christmas music.
For most retailers, the annual kickoff to the holiday shopping season comes amid one of its most challenged years in history and as the state Department of Health Services is asking people to limit their interactions with others "as much as possible," stay home and limit trips to the essentials.
The city's two largest shopping centers, West Towne and East Towne malls, didn't open until 7 a.m. today and at Hilldale, there's a video feed to the North Pole instead of an in person appearance by Santa in the atrium of Macy's.
And that line of about 35 shoppers at Target, it didn't form until about 10 minutes before the store's 7 a.m. opening.
"This is wild. It's like there's nobody here," said Paige Gilman, 25, of Monticello. "When we got here we were expecting a huge line and there was nobody. It's definitely different and a lot more laid back."
Gilman arrived in the store's parking lot around 6:15 a.m. but sat in her car along with her sister, Kayla Edgar, who was visiting from the Twin Cities. At about 6:50 a.m. they walked to the front door where they were first in line with their eyes on, among other things, a hoverboard priced $60 below its regular price.
"We tried on-line first to get the items but it was either out of stock or limited availability so you couldn't get anything into your (online) cart," Edgar, 30, said. "So, you had to come to the store to get it."
At the Best Buy store near West Towne Mall, there were no tents, blankets, lawn chairs or overnight stays for the store's 5 a.m. opening. Jess Hisel, 43, of Spring Green, was first in line along with his two boys, Logan 13, and Brad, 15. They didn't arrive until 4:15 a.m. in their search for portable storage and an Oculus virtual reality headset.
"We could have bought all that stuff on-line," Jess Hisel said. "Previous years, you show up an hour early and you're still a hundred yards back.
The National Retail Federation predicts that holiday sales during November and December will increase between 3.6% and 5.2% over 2019 to between $755.3 billion and $766.7 billion. However, online and other non-store sales, which are included in the total, will increase 20% to 30% percent and account for between $202.5 billion and $218.4 billion, up from $168.7 billion in 2019.
“We know this holiday season will be unlike any other," said Matthew Shay, the NRF's president and CEO. “Consumers have shown they are excited about the holidays and are willing to spend on gifts that lift the spirits of family and friends after such a challenging year. We expect a strong finish to the holiday season, and will continue to work with municipal and state officials to keep retailers open and the economy moving forward at this critical time.”
At West Towne Mall the changes over the past few years have been stark. Mainstays like Sears, Boston Store and Toy's R Us have vanished along with a nearby Shopko. The owner of the mall, CBL Properties, also filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Nov. 2. The Tennessee-based company, with 107 malls across the country, including East Towne Mall in Madison, Brookfield Square and Janesville Mall, has been hammered by the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic that has forced their tenants to permanently close stores or not pay rent.
The JC Penney at West Towne opened at 5 a.m. but had only a smattering of cars outside its entrance just before opening. At Kohl's, Cheri Riddle of Monroe was with her two sisters. They had arrived at the store around 4:30 a.m. but stayed in their car until about 4:45 a.m. and were about 15 people back from the front of the line.
"It's our tradition. We do it every year," Riddle, 46 said. "But we're doing it a little bit differently this year. We don't have as many stores to go to."
But regional shopping centers and national chains aren't alone with their concerns on the bottom line this year. Small businesses are also ramping up their efforts to draw people to their stores and websites and promoting Small Business Saturday. Major promotional pushes are coming from the National Federation of Independent Business, the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Wisconsin District, Dane Buy Local and the Central Business Improvement District in downtown Madison.
“While we should be supporting small business owners every day of the year, this year’s Small Business Saturday is a wonderful opportunity to support the small business owners here in Wisconsin hit the hardest from the pandemic,” said Bill Smith, the NFIB's Wisconsin director. “According to a recent NFIB survey, the retail and services industry continue to struggle the most, as they rely heavily on person-to-person interactions."
In Madison’s downtown, State Street runs from the Capitol to UW-Madison and is home to blocks of restaurants, shops, taverns and service businesses, all of which are struggling. It began in March with the pandemic but protests over the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis led to protests, some of which turned violent. Windows were smashed and some stores looted. Plywood still covers the windows of many of the businesses, including Overture Center, which remains closed but is normally a venue for concerts, plays and other cultural events.
Tiffany Kenney, executive director of the city’s Central Business Improvement District, said pedestrian counts for the year are down nearly 70% on State Street and businesses have reported to the BID that sales are off 50% to 70%. The downtown visitor center usually gets between 25,000 and 30,000 visitors a year but this year has had fewer than 3,000 people stop in as hours have been slashed.
Of the 237 businesses spaces in the BID, which includes State Street, Capitol Square and King Street, there are 51 vacancies while some businesses like Wisconsin Cheese Mart, Delmonico's, Samba and the Madison Children's Museum, Wisconsin Historical Society Museum and the Veterans Museum remain temporarily closed.
Restaurants that remain open have limited their capacity and those who visit taverns are forced to drink outside, something that is becoming increasingly more difficult with the arrival of colder weather. Kenney said some businesses are trying to determine if they should temporarily close and loose $10,000 a month or stay open and lose $10,000 a month.
“It’s not good,” Kenney said. “It doesn’t seem like there’s a lot of options for them.”
To help draw people to downtown shops, a group gift card program has been created that rewards shoppers an extra $10 for every $100 they spend at more than 150 businesses. In addition, a Holiday Open House is running throughout the month of November with restaurants and retailers offering up special deals. They include discounts on meals with some retailers slashing prices on some items anywhere from 20% to 50% off. Gift cards are being encouraged along with on-line sales for those businesses with that capability on their websites.
"We have to think of new ways to support them. If you want them here you need to support them," Kenney said. "We are at a breaking point."
Dane Buy Local, with 600 member businesses and founded in 2004, has created a marketplace on its website for online ordering and delivery along with holiday gift ideas in categories that include restaurants, salons and spas, non-profits, home and garden and retail. It also has launched a gift card as a way to help further assist shoppers with their gift buying.
“Why not spend those dollars at a locally owned business," said Colin Murray, Dane Buy Local's executive director. "Whether shopping at a physical location or online, consider shopping local first. The dollars you spend can have a huge impact on the local businesses and our community.”
