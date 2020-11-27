A masked-up affair as Black Friday gets off to a quiet start in Madison

“We know this holiday season will be unlike any other," said Matthew Shay, the NRF's president and CEO. “Consumers have shown they are excited about the holidays and are willing to spend on gifts that lift the spirits of family and friends after such a challenging year. We expect a strong finish to the holiday season, and will continue to work with municipal and state officials to keep retailers open and the economy moving forward at this critical time.”

At West Towne Mall the changes over the past few years have been stark. Mainstays like Sears, Boston Store and Toy's R Us have vanished along with a nearby Shopko. The owner of the mall, CBL Properties, also filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Nov. 2. The Tennessee-based company, with 107 malls across the country, including East Towne Mall in Madison, Brookfield Square and Janesville Mall, has been hammered by the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic that has forced their tenants to permanently close stores or not pay rent.

The JC Penney at West Towne opened at 5 a.m. but had only a smattering of cars outside its entrance just before opening. At Kohl's, Cheri Riddle of Monroe was with her two sisters. They had arrived at the store around 4:30 a.m. but stayed in their car until about 4:45 a.m. and were about 15 people back from the front of the line.