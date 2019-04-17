Marie and Johnny Justice say they feel lucky the Madison community has embraced them.

The Madison couple will be the first Entrepreneurs-in-Residence for the Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce.

"Four years ago, we didn't know we could own a business," Marie said.

They started Community Cleaners, providing janitorial services to commercial buildings and nonprofits "to sustain ourselves," she said.

But their true goal was to be photographers and filmmakers, and that's what they became.

Justice Media focuses on creating social justice documentaries and short films, including their 2016 film, "Walk a Mile in Their Shoes," that follows five people facing social inequities.

Natives of Joliet, Illinois, the high school sweethearts have four children, ages six to 13. They also teach a class at Edgewood College.

"We're very humbled and excited to be chosen," said Marie, 32. "It's our chance to create projects we're dreaming about."

"People always say, 'you've gotta leave Madison.' I don't believe that," said Johnny, 37.

"The community has wrapped its arms around us. They don't have it all figured out, but they're trying," he said.