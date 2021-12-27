A Madison co-working space that helped launch national startups rebuilds after pandemic

Dahari said the magic came in the form of networking events to connect burgeoning entrepreneurs with some of Madison’s largest employers, concerts, parties and what he called “hack-a-thons.”

What started as a scrappy team that included many enterprising former Epic Systems employees quickly became one of Madison’s premier co-working communities — existing at a time that offices were still the norm. The nonprofit grew to having a few hundred members in a three-month span, Dahari said.

Named for its first State Street location, 100state had membership prices ranging from $50 to $200 a month a decade ago and a primo view of the state Capitol.

Hallway ceilings of the nonprofit’s Downtown building were “studded with tiny, twinkling lights” with a lobby that “houses keyboards and a drum set” for weeknight jam sessions.

“Almost everyone here has ridiculous, hidden musical talent,” founder Michael Fenchel told the State Journal at the time.

The nonprofit, now located at 17 S. Fairchild St. on the seventh floor, is looking to a $50,000 scholarship fund as it shapes its next chapter. Dahari said the program aims to serve 30-50 people.