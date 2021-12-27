A Madison co-working space that helped launch national startups rebuilds after pandemic

A Madison co-working space that’s bolstered local and national startups, and has been a pioneer in shaping the city’s reputation as a hub for technology, is rebuilding after the pandemic threw a wrench into its growth trajectory.
100state, which has had various Madison locations since its founding in 2013, is rethinking how it serves its clients after the coronavirus reduced the once 300-member organization to less than 100 supporters, said executive director Joseph Dahari.
He added that the nonprofit went from operating at its large 316 W. Washington Ave. office — paying around $22,000 in rent — to hemorrhaging $6,000 a month and needing to move in spring 2020. A five-employee team decreased to one, Dahari said.
The hub was foundational in the development of companies like Madison-based electronic health records technology provider Redox — whose funding skyrocketed to just under $100 million earlier this year — and Middleton employment agency Carex Consulting Group, as well as in the propulsion of artists, software developers, musicians and anyone with an entrepreneurial spirit. 100state is trying to re-create the “magic” that filled its various co-working locations before the pandemic struck through scholarship programs and similar pursuits, Dahari said.
Dahari said the magic came in the form of networking events to connect burgeoning entrepreneurs with some of Madison’s largest employers, concerts, parties and what he called “hack-a-thons.”
What started as a scrappy team that included many enterprising former Epic Systems employees quickly became one of Madison’s premier co-working communities — existing at a time that offices were still the norm. The nonprofit grew to having a few hundred members in a three-month span, Dahari said.
Named for its first State Street location, 100state had membership prices ranging from $50 to $200 a month a decade ago and a primo view of the state Capitol.
Hallway ceilings of the nonprofit’s Downtown building were “studded with tiny, twinkling lights” with a lobby that “houses keyboards and a drum set” for weeknight jam sessions.
“Almost everyone here has ridiculous, hidden musical talent,” founder Michael Fenchel told the State Journal at the time.
The nonprofit, now located at 17 S. Fairchild St. on the seventh floor, is looking to a $50,000 scholarship fund as it shapes its next chapter. Dahari said the program aims to serve 30-50 people.
100state is working with UW-Madison, he said, as well as groups that represent people who come from marginalized communities, to garner potential recipients. 100state piloted a scholarship program earlier this year worth $15,000 that had 12 recipients in partnership with American Family Insurance.
“The magic is in the air here still,” he said, adding that many people have volunteered their time to help with random 100state tasks — there’s even someone who, while not asked, decked out the Fairchild Street space for the holidays.
The hope, Dahari said, is for 100state to again be a home for people from all walks of life. But with co-working now the norm, he’s optimistic for that outcome. Membership prices are similar to around a decade ago, with dedicated desks available for rent at $275 a month and offices for $850 to $2,000 per month.
“100state brought a lot of consistency to the (city) startup community,” said founder and Redox president Nikolai Skievaski, arguing that the nonprofit was a precursor to the StartingBlock co-working space, which operates on East Washington Avenue. “I think that’s an amazing legacy.”
Paul Gerhartz, longtime 100state member, said co-working space is ready for the “next generation” of members looking to make their ideas happen. The nonprofit inspired the now-software developer to change his major while attending UW-Madison.
Phil Brinkman's favorite drone videos of 2021
As the Wisconsin State Journal's city editor, I don't get the chance to get out from behind my desk as much as I did when I was a reporter. But as the newspaper's FAA-certified drone pilot, I can always find an excuse to get outside to fly (or, as happened sometimes last year, even inside). Seen from the air, even some of the most mundane things take on a fresh appearance. Here are five short projects from 2021 that stood out.
This was a bright spot during the depths of the pandemic. Shut out of their indoor tennis club, a die-hard group of tennis enthusiasts cleared the snow off a tennis court in Fitchburg and played outdoors much of the winter.
In February, skiiers in the American Birkebeiner, normally held in northern Wisconsin, participated in a series of virtual events due to the pandemic. For a story by reporter Chris Hubbuch, I set out to document the time trials held in Madison's Elver Park.
Before vaccines were widely available, almost everyone at the Wisconsin State Journal worked from home last year. There were days I was one of just two or three people in the entire newsroom. It was an eerie, post-apocalyptic place to be.
For a story by reporter Chris Hubbuch on how much food we throw away, I got to stand on top of a seven-story mountain of trash and watch as workers pushed it around in preparation for burial in the Dane County landfill. From the air, our trash has an unusual air of beauty.
Working with Lee Enterprises video producer Bryce Gauger, we set out to document the striking beauty and curious physics behind harvesting cranberries, a cherished late-fall tradition in Wisconsin's Central Sands region.