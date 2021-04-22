A Madison art house, general store: Same owner, different pandemic retail experiences

One store sells locally produced art, the other a curated collection of gifts and home decor with a Wisconsin flare.

Hatch Art House and Hazel General Store are located next to one another near the corner of Williamson and South Baldwin streets, have the same owner and share the same cash register after a wall was removed in 2017 to create two stores in one.

Only sales from the two businesses contrasted in 2020 amid a pandemic that curtailed shopping and disrupted the business flow in brick and mortar stores.

Hatch does not have an e-commerce site, but its inventory is now promoted through the store's Instagram and Facebook page. When shoppers see an item they want to buy, they send a direct message to the store and then they're sent an invoice through email. In 2020, sales for Hatch were down 20%, according to Tammy Schreiter, who founded the store in 2010.

Sales at Hazel, meanwhile, were up 20% in 2020 despite the disruptions as owner Tammy Schrieter laboriously expanded the store's limited e-commerce site from about 50 to 400 items. It took her until the holidays to get 350 items.