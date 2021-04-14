'A long, strange trip' comes to an end as Pipefitter closes its doors on State Street

State Street has lost another longtime retailer and this will be a major bummer for many.

Pipefitter, a head shop that has been a downtown staple since 1972, has announced that it has closed its doors for good.

In social media posts by the store on Tuesday, there was no mention of the pandemic but it appeared to be an underlying reason for the decision.

"Oh what a long, strange trip it's been," the store posted on its Instagram account. "It's been a difficult year, and we finally had to make the hard decision to close the doors on the Pipefitter legacy."

The store closed its doors in March 2020 as COVID-19 surged but never reopened its brick and mortar location. It also had its windows smashed in late May during protests following the killing of George Floyd, leaving its windows, like many others on State Street, covered in plywood.