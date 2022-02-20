'A light on the hill': Urban League creates training course for solar installers, expands CDL program

Growing up, Craig Weatherby saw his semitruck driving grandfather as a role model — from watching him communicate a mysterious language of codes over his CB radio, to hanging out with him as he went about delivering his shipments.

A Black man who now works for the Dane County Highway Department, Weatherby decided to follow in his grandfather’s footsteps a half decade ago. In 2016, Weatherby became one of the first graduates of a program through the Urban League of Greater Madison, Highway Department and Latino Academy of Workforce Development that trains students who want to obtain their commercial driver’s license. Such a license is needed to operate a semitruck, the heavy machinery used during construction projects and even buses.

Soon after, the Highway Department hired Weatherby for his current role. And now, through a $250,000 grant from nonprofit Ascendium Education Group, the League over the next two years not only seeks to expand its CDL course, but implement a new program for people who install solar panels on roofs, said League CEO Ruben Anthony.

“A lot of people don’t know (Highway Department) employees,” Weatherby said of how he enjoys his job. “We are emergency responders … from trees falling on someone’s house … to people going into the ditch … we have to be on the scene.”

“I’m working with heavy equipment,” he added. “I’m making it safe for people … repairing the roads.”

Ascendium, an organization with 265 employees that’s been headquartered in Madison for 55 years, supports postsecondary education opportunities for low-income individuals across the U.S.

“We’ve long admired the Urban League of Greater Madison’s efforts to increase socioeconomic mobility in our community and share with them a belief in the power of education and training beyond high school to transform lives,” said Amy Kerwin, Ascendium vice president of education philanthropy, of why the League received the grant.

The funding will allow for the training of 45 CDL drivers by 2024, up from just two to four people per year, Anthony said, adding that the area could see 35 new solar installers by then as well. And classes could be in session as soon as early spring and summer, respectively. Students need only be age 18 or older to participate.

Additionally, case management services are available for up to two years after a course’s conclusion to ensure graduates are successful in their career, Anthony said.

The programs, which teach participants the ins and outs of their respective industry, are part of the League’s larger goal of providing Madison’s low-income, unemployed and underemployed adults with career help — particularly people of color.

“The academies are needed because sometimes there are hefty barriers to getting jobs like this,” Anthony said. “A lot of people depend on (the League’s) reputation. We have established that trusted position … (people know) they can come here. We don’t judge. We work with what they bring and we believe in giving people second chances.”

The courses also come as employers across the region face a shortage of CDL drivers, and as demand for renewable energy sources continues to rise amid climate change.

Driver shortages continue to wreak havoc on the global supply chain — whereas shipments of product to Madison businesses used to take days, it now takes weeks to months — if the package comes at all.

A heavy load

In 2021, trucking companies across the nation suffered a deficit of 80,000 drivers, according to data from the American Trucking Association. It doesn’t help that the average trucking company has a turnover rate of 95%.

“The biggest problem is irregular hours,” said Jerry Klabacka, president of the Sun Prairie-based Diesel Truck Driver Training School, which has helped many people across the state get their CDL since the early 1960s. “It’s not a lifestyle that’s relaxing after a few years.”

Compounding those problems: All CDL holders need a clean record, he said.

“That eliminates 10-20% of all the people who would like to drive truck,” Klabacka estimated.

Thankfully, participants of the League’s training courses can receive assistance if they don’t have a driver’s license, or if their record includes offenses. That’s partly why Anthony called both training programs a “light on a hill” for participants.

“All of our academies include … getting folks job-ready … how to dress for success … making sure you have the right equipment and basic work skills,” Anthony said, adding that the League depends on Madison’s public works department to teach CDL trainees.

Drug screens can also be an obstacle, Klabacka said, adding that the Training School offers financing options, military benefits and living accommodations for students.

But unlike decades ago, “there’s a lot of opportunity” as Wisconsin has seen more training programs and facilities pop up per the increasing need for workers.

Business for the Training School has been more competitive than it used to be in that regard, he said.

Sun-fueled growth

Meanwhile, the solar industry is experiencing much expansion despite the coronavirus. Solar installers also make around $12,000 more per year than truck drivers, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics — solar installers earn $46,000 on average, while truck drivers make $34,000.

In the last decade, according to data from the Solar Energy Industries Association, the industry has grown by 42%. In 2020 alone, the renewable energy source prompted private investments of $25 billion in the economy.

Founded in 2014, Madison-based commercial solar provider SunPeak has experienced some of that growth, said Casey Knaup, construction management group leader, adding that the company has hired 10 to 15 graduates of past League courses.

SunPeak employs 20 full-timers who help with area solar installations, and contracts with a union to hire workers for projects across the country. The company seeks to hire 4 to 5 more positions just for the Madison area, Knaup said.

“We are (still) very interested in the Urban League and (hiring) individuals out of there … starting them as installers,” he said. “(SunPeak) would be interested in supporting the training. They are just right down the road from us.”

