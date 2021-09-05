A 'great Wisconsin story': Nano RED therapies show promise in treating COVID-19, cancers

Ngai took out a sample from a refrigerator and put it under a microscope. A tablet camera amplified cells that were illuminated red, which was an indicator of the therapy in action.

“We’ve taken the shell of the virus that causes COVID-19 and ripped out the parts that make it infectious,” Ebben said during the demonstration.

Lab staff replace the “guts” of the virus with what Ebben called SHRNAs, or short pieces of genetic information that lock onto the SARS-CoV-2 genome to prevent it from replicating. It creates a “shell” that binds to the same receptors in the human body that the virus would, blocking any infection from occurring.

The approach, Ebben said, could be used to treat influenza and other common respiratory illnesses. The same delivery could also be repurposed to fight lung cancers. In that instance, Ebben said the “guts” become the tissues of a tumor or cancerous cell.

Going forward, the goal is to get the therapies to Phase 1 clinical trials within 20 months, and getting the approval of investors from Silicon Valley, Ebben said. But he has a lot of hope, given the “encouraging” support the startup received at the Pressure Chamber.