A good showing by Wisconsin, but a gruyere from Switzerland wins World Championship Cheese Contest

Wisconsin cheesemakers dominated the competition, but it's the Swiss and the Austrians who are walking way with the glory.

A gruyere from Switzerland, for the second consecutive time and third overall, was named Thursday the top cheese at the 2022 World Championship Cheese Contest at Monona Terrace in Madison. The cheese, called Gourmino Le Gruyère AOP, is made by Michael Spycher of Mountain Dairy Fritzenhaus in Bern, Switzerland, for Gourmino AG and earned a score of 98.423 out of 100.

The cheese also earned the title in 2020 and 2008.

Quality gruyere comes from raw milk, a short distance to transport the milk, and a quick turnaround to go from milk to cheese, said Roland Sahli, CEO of Gourmino AG, who accepted the award Thursday.

The award-winning product comes from a small dairy working with 12 farmers within a 5 kilometer radius, he said. Mountain Dairy Fritzenhaus produces about 85 tons of the gruyere each year out of a total 32,000 tons of the cheese made annually in Switzerland, Sahli said.

"If you're in the situation of a small dairy, it's a partnership between the farmers and the cheesemaker at the dairy," he said. "(The farmers) are living in the same surround and the cheesemaker knows very well the situation of each farm, so it's a really close relationship that makes an important influence — in my opinion, even if it's not measurable — on the final quality of the product."

First runner-up, with a score of 98.331, was an Appenzeller Mild-Würzig made by Käserei Niederbüren AG of Niederbüren, Switzerland. Erzherzog Johann, a mature washed rind/smear ripened hard cheese, made by Obersteirische Molkerei eGen of Knittelfeld, Steiermark, Austria, earned the second runner-up position with a score of 98.254.

Representatives of those cheesemakers were not present at the competition, which was closed to the general public due the pandemic, and accepted the honor over Zoom. But Thursday's announcement was streamed over the website of the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association.

“Cheesemakers worldwide have always been deeply committed to excellence in their craft,” said John Umhoefer, executive director for the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association, which hosts the competition. “That commitment is abundantly clear in the work of this year’s winners. We congratulate them all on this outstanding achievement.”

Judging in the competition, considered the largest technical cheese, butter, yogurt and dry dairy ingredient contest in the world, was held Tuesday and Wednesday with the winners of each of the 141 categories judged again by the team of 53 international judges on Thursday to narrow it down to the top 20.

Chief judge Jim Mueller said Gourmino AG's gruyere had a clean appearance, consistent color and a "unique flavor, well-balanced with nutty notes and clean notes."

"It's tough to get there, but they did the job," he said, adding wheel cheeses tend to dominate because of the "workmanship and the appearance that they provide."

Wisconsin cheesemakers submitted 932 of the 2,978 entries that came from 29 countries and 33 U.S. states and placed seven cheeses in the top 20. They also swept the top three spots in 15 categories and had 43 first place, 46 second place and 47 third place finishes in the contest that was founded in 1957 in Green Bay.

Mueller, whose been judging at the competition since 2006 and became chief judge in 2019, said the quality of products in recent years has been "very, very consistent." It's been the creativity of the cheeses, aided by the introduction of new open classes, that's been changing, he said.

The Netherlands placed five cheeses in the top 20 and Switzerland placed four cheeses, while Spain, Austria, New York and California each placed one entry in the top 20.

Those from Wisconsin in the top 20 included Emmi Roth of Monroe with its Grand Cru Surchoix, a washed rind/smear ripened hard cheese aged for over 9 months, and which won the 2016 contest.

Others in the top 20 from Wisconsin were a 1- to 2-year-old cheddar from Land O'Lakes in Kiel, an Odyssey peppercorn feta from Klondike Cheese Co. in Monroe and a Gorgonzola from BelGioioso in the Brown County community of Denmark, southeast of Green Bay.

Also in the top 20 was Red Rock, an American style, rinded cheddar cheese with a slight blue vein made by Roelli Cheese Co. east of Shullsburg. The cheese, colored with annatto and cave aged for at least 60 days is made with cow's milk at a plant that has been making cheese since the late 1800s.

"This is a very unique cheese," said Chris Roelli, a fourth generation cheesemaker and whose great grandfather emigrated from Switzerland to southwest Wisconsin in the early 1920s. "It's very different and you just never know how people are going to perceive it. We're obviously very proud of the cheese."

The top 20 also included a smoked cracked pepper Gouda from Arla Foods in Kaukauna, which swept the top three spots in the smoked Gouda category, and Ocooch Reserve, a hard sheep’s milk aged for over six months and made by Hidden Springs Creamery in Westby.

Among the categories swept by Wisconsin cheesemakers were mild provolone, Asiago, Parmesan, brick/Muenster, Havarti and flavored Havarti, cheese curds and flavored cheese curds, cheese-based spreads, cold pack cheese, low-fat yogurt and whey protein concentrate.

