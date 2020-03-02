A1 Furniture & Mattress revamp calls for new store, closing 3 others

A1 Furniture & Mattress will close three of its current locations and open a new West Side location off Verona Road, as part of a rebranding effort.

“It’s an exciting time for the A1 family, our customers and friends," said Paul Cannarella, owner of A1 Furniture & Mattress. "To get ready for our exciting rebrand, we’re kicking off a massive store closing sale to sell off our current merchandise and begin the next phase for our business."

The sale is set to start Thursday and run through May; or when inventory is depleted.

At the conclusion of the closing sale, A1 Furniture & Mattress will close stores located at 1702 W. Beltline Highway, 5302 Verona Road, and the Clearance Outlet at 2418 S. Stoughton Road.

Cannarella aims to reopen the 2002 S. Stoughton Road store July 1. And, it’s “in the works” to open a brand new store in Nakoma Plaza on Verona Road, next to Home Depot, at the same time. He said the two stores will be very similar in square footage and layout.

A new name has not been finalized; and the rebranding will not just be about renaming the business, it will also be about remerchandising. Cannarella said with the changes, he anticipates the need for adding new sales staff and warehouse staff.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.