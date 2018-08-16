A family-owned furniture retailer has added a third Dane County location.
A1 Furniture & Mattress has opened a showroom in a 22,500-square-foot building at 5302 Verona Rd. The location had been home to Thomasville Home Furnishings but has been empty since the store closed in recent years.
Like A1's other stores located along Stoughton Road and the Beltline, the Verona Road store provides another high-visibility spot for the company that was founded in 1980 by John and Rose Cannarella. However, for now, customers and employees of the store look daily at the expansion of Verona Road just feet away. The store can be accessed from Anton Drive via Williamsburg Way on the north or Highway PD on the south.
According to a real estate listing, the property had been for sale for $975,000 and included a 12,580-square-foot retail showroom, 7,140-square-foot warehouse and 2,842-square-feet of office space with over 47,000 vehicles per day passing by the location.
According to a 2001 State Journal profile, the Cannarellas and their children began the business by selling used furniture - they had purchased at garage and estate sales - out of their garage on Madison's West Side. The business, in 1980 called Furniture and TV Trade-in Mart, moved into a 1,200-square-foot warehouse on Perry Street off Fish Hatchery Road just south of the Beltline. In 1981, they rented a 4,500-square-foot building off the Beltline near South Towne Mall but three years later leased the former Monona Furniture store off Stoughton Road.
They built their 40,000-square-foot store at 2002 S. Stoughton Rd. in 1990 and in 2011 added a 20,000-square-foot store at 1702 W. Beltline Highway.