'A devastating impact': Local Madison businesses navigate the COVID-19 pandemic

Orange Schroeder, who co-owns Orange Tree Imports, agreed that buying gift cards is a good way to support retailers and restaurants while people avoid gathering in public.

“It’s definitely a shot in the arm for businesses that need cash to get through this,” Schroeder said.

At Orange Tree Imports, which is celebrating its 45th anniversary this year, Schroeder said they are lucky to be able to handle some unexpected changes. March and April generally see less traffic than the rest of the year, she said.

While Orange Tree Imports is still open for customers, it has limited its hours and canceled all classes and events at the store. Schroeder said the store is "scrambling" to get a system set up for customers to better browse items online and order over phone or email to pick up items in store.

Schroeder, president of the Monroe Street Merchants Association, said the 10-month long Monroe Street reconstruction that drastically limited traffic and parking in the area offered some lessons that could be used while shopping and dining is limited. Positive lessons include working together and supporting each other.