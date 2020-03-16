'A devastating impact': Local Madison businesses navigate the COVID-19 pandemic

Many local businesses face looming revenue drops, if revenue hasn't dropped already, from decreased spending as the coronavirus pandemic pushes people indoors and away from public gathering places including the retail stores on State Street.
Many businesses, such as Orange Tree Imports, 1721 Monroe St., are staying open and expanding in-store pickup options or bolstering their online sales platforms. Other businesses, such as Fontana Sports Specialties, 216 N. Henry St., are temporarily closing their doors.
Dane Buy Local executive director Colin Murray said local businesses face a challenging road ahead, one with many difficult decisions, including which employees may need to be laid off, when to temporarily shutter stores and even when to close their doors for good.
“This is going to have a devastating impact on local businesses, not just here, but nationwide,” Murray said.
New measures to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus piled onto each other over the past week as the United States saw an exponential rise in patients testing positive for the coronavirus. These included the call for social distancing -- or limiting time spent in groups -- school closures, and even bans on gatherings of more than 50 people.
While these measures are intended to keep people safe, they throw the financial stability of small businesses and their employees into question.
“Every day just seems to get worse,” Murray said.
John Hutchinson, one of the owners of Fontana Sports, said he and his team decided to close the store Tuesday through at least March 27. A full-time employees will be paid using vacation days, but he said the business doesn't have the ability to compensate part-time employees, who he said will try to apply for unemployment.
"We decided we were exposing our employees to a lot of problems," Hutchinson said. "It seemed like the right thing to do if you're community minded."
For help trying to pick a course of action, Dane Buy Local is hosting two webinars Wednesday open to all local businesses. The webinars, at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m., will focus on strategies for businesses to operate and survive through the pandemic. To take part, visit zoom.us, click "join a meeting" and enter the number 221 510 598#.
Supporting local
Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce president Zach Brandon offered a few options to support local businesses in an email newsletter and on Twitter, including tipping well, ordering delivery or takeout, shopping online and buying gift cards.
Orange Schroeder, who co-owns Orange Tree Imports, agreed that buying gift cards is a good way to support retailers and restaurants while people avoid gathering in public.
“It’s definitely a shot in the arm for businesses that need cash to get through this,” Schroeder said.
At Orange Tree Imports, which is celebrating its 45th anniversary this year, Schroeder said they are lucky to be able to handle some unexpected changes. March and April generally see less traffic than the rest of the year, she said.
While Orange Tree Imports is still open for customers, it has limited its hours and canceled all classes and events at the store. Schroeder said the store is "scrambling" to get a system set up for customers to better browse items online and order over phone or email to pick up items in store.
Schroeder, president of the Monroe Street Merchants Association, said the 10-month long Monroe Street reconstruction that drastically limited traffic and parking in the area offered some lessons that could be used while shopping and dining is limited. Positive lessons include working together and supporting each other.
Less positive lessons include knowing some business won’t be made up when things blow over. For example, Schroeder said, if a coffee shop doesn’t have people coming in and buying pastries for 10 days, customers aren’t going to buy 10 times as many pastries when they come back.
One of the biggest differences between the Monroe Street construction and the pandemic is the lack of timeline. Businesses know the construction would take less than a year. Schroeder and Murray both said, the unknown end date for the pandemic makes things harder for business owners.
“That’s a big question mark,” Murray said. “It’s hard to make any business decision when you don’t know the time frame.”